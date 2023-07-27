Lynx Duo Sign With EuroLeague Powerhouse Fenerbahçe

A few more Minnesota Lynx will take their talents overseas this winter to remain on the court when the WNBA season concludes and the offseason begins.

This week, Lynx guard Kayla McBride and forward Nikolina Milić signed with EuroLeague powerhouse Fenerbahçe, which is fresh off its first EuroLeague championship in 2023 and is often filled with other top WNBA talent.

Lynx guard Kayla McBride re-signed with Fenerbahçe today and will be back in Istanbul to help the team defend their EuroLeague title during the WNBA offseason.



McBride will team up with Lynx forward Nina Milić, who also signed with Fener today. Both are free agents next winter. https://t.co/ozO7T5L8vf — Jack Borman (@jrborman13) July 27, 2023

McBride, who is 31 years old, is returning to Istanbul to play for Fenerbahçe for the third offseason in a row, having spent time with other teams in Turkey, Russia and Hungary before spending the last two years with Fenerbahçe.

McBride has thrived overseas the last few years, and did so again last offseason while even earning Turkish Basketball Federation Women’s League Player of the Month in November. In EuroLeague play, McBride averaged 14.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.8 steals over 18 games, adding 19.1 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.3 steals over 22 Turkey-KBSL contests.

Kayla McBride 1 yıl daha bizimle! ✍️



Fenerbahçe Alagöz Holding Kadın Basketbol Takımımız, değerli oyuncumuz Kayla McBride ile 1 yıllık yeni sözleşme konusunda anlaşmaya varmıştır.



Bu anlaşmanın Kulübümüz ve sporcumuz için hayırlı olmasını diliyor, Kayla McBride’a Fenerbahçe… pic.twitter.com/aWcdMUI07T — Fenerbahçe Alagöz Holding (@fbkadinbasket) July 26, 2023

Milić, who is 29 years old, is joining McBride and will make her first appearance in Turkey this offseason after playing in France-LFB and EuroCup action with Flammes Carolo in France last offseason.

Milić has been an overseas talent for multiple years leading up to her entrance in the WNBA with the Lynx in 2022, having represented the Serbian national basketball team while spending other WNBA offseasons in Spain with Perfumerías Avenida (2020) and Liontek Gernika Bizkaia (2021) in the Spain-LF Endesa league.

Ailemize hoş geldin Nikolina Milic! ✍️



Fenerbahçe Alagöz Holding Kadın Basketbol Takımımız, WNBA’de Minnesota Lynx forması giyen Sırp pivot Nikolina Milic (1.89-1994) ile 1 yıllık anlaşmaya varmıştır.



Nikolina Milic’e Fenerbahçe Ailesi’ne hoş geldin diyor, Çubuklu… pic.twitter.com/dh8pDqjWpm — Fenerbahçe Alagöz Holding (@fbkadinbasket) July 26, 2023

With Flammes Carolo last offseason, Milić averaged 14.7 points, 7.1 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steal in 23 games, while tallying 16.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 10 EuroCup games.

McBride and Milić, who are both set to be free agents this winter, join Dorka Juhász and Tiffany Mitchell as the other two players currently signed to teams overseas this offseason.