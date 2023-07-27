Wolves’ Towns to Play for Dominican Republic in the 2023 FIBA World Cup

In late March, Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns told teammate Austin Rivers on his podcast that he wants to play for the Dominican Republic in the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

This summer, I want to go and play with the Dominican team. That would be cool. That would be fire. I’m trying to work that out right now.

Since saying that, there wasn’t anything reported on KAT’s interest until this Wednesday when it was announced that Towns will be a part of the extended, 26-man preliminary roster for the Dominican.

Karl-Anthony Towns will be a part of the extended Dominican Republic roster for the 2023 FIBA World Cup.



Towns stated in late March that playing for the Dominican would be "cool." However, nothing has been confirmed until now.

Being on the preliminary roster doesn’t guarantee that players will play in the World Cup, as countries are required to slim their rosters down to 12 total players. However, KAT posted an Instagram reel Thursday afternoon that confirmed he plans on representing the Dominican in the World Cup.

"I can't wait to go suit up again, put that jersey on, and play some amazing FIBA World Cup basketball."

— Karl-Anthony Towns



— Karl-Anthony Towns



As of now, KAT is part of the Dominican Republic's preliminary, extended roster. However, it sounds like he plans on playing in the World Cup.

This will be KAT’s second time representing the Dominican. His first appearance came in 2012 when Karl was just 17 years old.

Towns joins seven other of his teammates who have plans to participate in the World Cup. Those players include Anthony Edwards (USA), Rudy Gobert (France), Kyle Anderson (China), Nickeil Alexander-Walker (Canada), Naz Reid (USA’s Select Team roster), and Matteo Spagnolo (Italy’s training camp roster).

Looking at those players, one may be worried about the relative health of the Minnesota Timberwolves heading into next season. Sure, those are some key players to the teams' success, and playing high-level basketball, there is always a chance for injury. But being upset at a player's decision to represent a country that has deep meaning to them is just plain selfish. To most players participating in the World Cup, that honor is “bigger than the game,” as Towns said in his announcement video.

The Dominican Republic’s first World Cup game will be held on August 25th against the Philippines. Tip-off will be at 7:00 a.m. CT. You will be able to stream that game at courtside1891.com.