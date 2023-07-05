Rachel Galligan Discusses Career Journey, 2023 WNBA Season, Lynx and More

The Hitting the Hardwood Podcast is a weekly Minnesota Lynx-dedicated podcast hosted by our own Mitchell Hansen. Hitting the Hardwood will provide Lynx, WNBA and basketball fans with exclusive news, interviews and information on the Lynx and the WNBA while providing dedicated and quality basketball coverage throughout the year.

Each week, Mitchell Hansen will sit down with fellow reporters, writers and journalists, people throughout the WNBA landscape, Lynx players and coaches, and more while discussing all things Lynx.

On this week’s episode of Hitting the Hardwood, Mitchell Hansen is joined by Rachel Galligan, who is a writer, analyst and reporter for Just Women’s Sports and Winsidr.

You can follow Galligan on Twitter at @RachGall and you can find her work at Winsidr, on the Winsidr Show podcast and at Just Women’s Sports all year long.

Some of the topics on this week’s podcast include:

— How Galligan got introduced into the world of writing, analyzing and reporting and why she enjoys what she does

— What it’s like being one of the go-to reporters that covers the WNBA and women’s basketball

— The importance reporting plays in the WNBA and the publicity it brings to the game to help it grow

— Top moments and memories of covering the WNBA and women’s basketball

— Some of the top personalities and individuals she’s dealt with over her career

— Discussion on the 2023 WNBA season so far and how it compares to expectations heading into the year

— A deep dive into the Minnesota Lynx and what we’ve seen from the team as it transitions into a new era led by Napheesa Collier and Diamond Miller

— What we’ve seen from the Lynx rookies of Miller and Dorka Juhasz thus far and how they’ve stepped into key roles with ease in their first seasons

— Much more!

