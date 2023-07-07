Wolves Guard Mike Conley Wins NBA Sportsmanship Award for Fourth Time

To the surprise of absolutely no one, Mike Conley is the best sport of the best sport. The Minnesota Timberwolves starting point guard was named recipient of the 2022-23 NBA Sportsmanship award.

Shortly after arriving in Minnesota via trade at the NBA Trade Deadline in February, Conley left his mark on a locker room that needed another well-respected veteran presence to continue steadying a group looking to return to the NBA Playoffs for a second straight season.

NEWS: Mike Conley Wins 2022-23 NBA Sportsmanship Award



Full release:https://t.co/tXtMfPk5xn — Timberwolves PR (@Twolves_PR) July 7, 2023

Timberwolves Head Coach called Conley a “god send” after the season, both as a leader to have around Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, Naz Reid and other young Wolves, and as a connective piece that helped bring out the best of Rudy Gobert on the floor.

We are just a few months into his time as a Timberwolf, and Minnesota Mike has already set a record as the first Wolves player to win this award. However, Conley is no stranger to earning this honor, having won it four times already, which is the most in NBA history. He most recently won it as a member of the Grizzlies in the 2018-2019 season.

Awards like this continue to cement Conley as one of the most respected players on and off the court. Throughout his career, Mike has a sum total of only one flagrant foul, zero technicals, and zero ejections. All of those are the lowest marks in NBA history for someone who has played as many minutes as Conley.

The NBA’s Sportsmanship Award is a great honor. Named after its first recipient in 1995, Hall of Famer Joe Dumars, it lauds the player most representing of ideal conduct on the court. Conley will look to follow Dumars’ lead to the Hall of Fame as he has in his behavior.

Wolves fans, let’s all congratulate Mike Conley Jr. on a great accomplishment.