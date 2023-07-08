Lynx Forward Napheesa Collier to Play for Team Stewart at 2023 WNBA All-Star Game

Minnesota Lynx superstar Napheesa Collier will be suiting up for Team Stewart at next week’s 2023 WNBA All-Star Game in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Just two days after launching a new basketball league, Unrivaled, with Collier, New York Liberty star Breanna Stewart selected her former UCONN teammate with the 15th pick in Saturday’s All-Star Draft, which aired on ESPN.

This is the third All-Star selection for Collier, who has done everything for the Lynx this season. Phee is averaging a career-high 22.0 points on 47.8/31.7/85.7 shooting splits, 8.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.2 blocks across 33.9 minutes per game in 18 games, all starts. Collier’s scoring mark ranks third in the WNBA, while her 8.1 rebounds per game is 13th, six spots behind Lynx teammate Jess Shepard.

Collier wasn’t voted an All-Star starter in the combined fan, media and player vote, but that vote would’ve played out quite a bit different had the process started a week later than it did. The former UCONN star last week averaged 26.7 points, 9.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 2.3 blocks and 1.8 steals, and led the team to a 3-0 record en route to earning WNBA Western Conference Player of the Week honors for the third time in her career.

Phee also hit the game-winner to defeat the Seattle Storm in overtime on June 29.

Napheesa Collier with a game for the ages:



✅ 31 points

✅ 11/21 FG

✅ 8/9 FT

✅ 8 rebounds

✅ 5 assists

✅ Career-high 6 blocks

✅ 1 steal

✅ Played all 45 minutes

✅ A+ defense all night long

✅ Game-winner



Soon-to-be three-time All-Star.pic.twitter.com/MuIayTxsWx — Jack Borman (@jrborman13) June 30, 2023

Here are the full rosters for each squad. Parentheses denote (round, overall pick).

Team Wilson

Starters

A’ja Wilson

Chelsea Gray (1, 1)

Jackie Young (1, 3)

Aliyah Boston (1, 5)

Arike Ogunbowale (1, 7)

Reserves

Kelsey Plum (2, 10)

Allisha Gray (2, 12)

Alyssa Thomas (2, 14)

Cheyenne Parker (2, 16)

DeWanna Bonner (2, 18)

Elena Delle Donne (2, 20)

Team Stewart

Starters

Breanna Stewart

Brittney Griner (1, 2)

Jewell Loyd (1, 4)

Satou Sabally (1, 6)

Nneka Ogwumike (1, 8)

Reserves

Courtney Vandersloot (2, 9)

Sabrina Ionescu (2, 11)

Ezi Magbegor (2, 13)

Napheesa Collier (2, 15)

Kelsey Mitchell (2, 17)

Kahleah Copper (2, 19)

Fans can watch Collier and Co. in the All-Star Game next Saturday, July 15 at 7:30 PM CT on ABC.