Wolves Reveal “We Run Deep” City Edition Jersey

During a special Timberwolves event at Lord Fletchers on Lake Minnetonka, next season’s City Edition uniforms were unveiled by Naz Reid and Mike Conley Jr.

By Leo Sun
2023-2024 Timberwolves City Edition Jerseys
On a calm off-season Sunday, Minnesota Timberwolves fans around the world were relaxing and preparing to watch Anthony Edwards take on Spain during Team USA’s third FIBA World Cup exhibition game. Then came a sudden announcement out of nowhere.

About two hours later, the world finally got the drop that they were waiting for.

Following the hotly divisive City Edition jerseys of last season, it feels the Wolves have gone with a more recognizable look, albeit safe. In part of their release statement, they share:

The Minnesota Timberwolves today announced the Nike 2023-24 NBA City Edition uniform. Celebrating lake life in Minnesota, this season’s City Edition uniform is inspired by the summertime fun that can only be found in the “Land of 10,000 Lakes.”

Lakes are an integral part of life in Minnesota. From the way they shape and support the state’s landscapes to the way Minnesotans embrace and celebrate lake life all summer long, this season’s City Edition uniform represents a specific culture of fun with family and friends on the water.

“This season’s Timberwolves City Edition uniform is really special and quintessentially Minnesotan,” said Timberwolves and Lynx Chief Marketing Officer Mike Grahl. “While lake life vibes are at their peak during the summer, we’re excited for Wolves fans to embrace this year’s uniform all season long.”

They go more into detail on their website: https://www.nba.com/timberwolves/lakelife

As part of the announcement event, former Wolves players and fan (my) favorites Ricky Davis and Troy Hudson were there to share their thoughts on the current state of the Timberwolves. Local rapper Yung Gravy unveiled an Edwards #5 jersey as he gave a live performance. Oh, and Mike Conley Jr. and Naz Reid showed up on a boat.

It was an unexpected, but fun afternoon of Wolves news. These We Run Deep jerseys will now be the seventh City Edition unis.

  1. 2018 - Bold North gray Wolves-inspired theme
  2. 2019 - Prince-inspired purple theme
  3. 2020 - MSP light blue Mississippi River-inspired theme
  4. 2021 - North Star black star-inspired theme
  5. 2022 - Remix The Game blue tree jersey-inspired theme
  6. 2023 - The Great State white art-inspired theme
  7. 2024 - We Run Deep blue lake-inspired theme

Here are some more angles and photos of the new threads. They’ll surely look different on the court than they do strewn about on a chair or in a fancy photoshoot.

What are your thoughts? Were you hoping for more? What would you change about them? Let us know your thoughts below!

UPDATE: Jon Krawczynski announces there will be a matching City Edition court!

