On a calm off-season Sunday, Minnesota Timberwolves fans around the world were relaxing and preparing to watch Anthony Edwards take on Spain during Team USA’s third FIBA World Cup exhibition game. Then came a sudden announcement out of nowhere.

The Timberwolves are unveiling their City edition uniforms for the upcoming season today at an event at Lord Fletchers on Lake Minnetonka. Naz Reid, Mike Conley will be there and a musical guest as well. Starts at 1 pm. Maybe I’ll see you out there. — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) August 13, 2023

About two hours later, the world finally got the drop that they were waiting for.

WE RUN DEEP.



An ode to summer lake life in Minnesota. pic.twitter.com/X1m162GPQc — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) August 13, 2023

Following the hotly divisive City Edition jerseys of last season, it feels the Wolves have gone with a more recognizable look, albeit safe. In part of their release statement, they share:

The Minnesota Timberwolves today announced the Nike 2023-24 NBA City Edition uniform. Celebrating lake life in Minnesota, this season’s City Edition uniform is inspired by the summertime fun that can only be found in the “Land of 10,000 Lakes.”



Lakes are an integral part of life in Minnesota. From the way they shape and support the state’s landscapes to the way Minnesotans embrace and celebrate lake life all summer long, this season’s City Edition uniform represents a specific culture of fun with family and friends on the water.



“This season’s Timberwolves City Edition uniform is really special and quintessentially Minnesotan,” said Timberwolves and Lynx Chief Marketing Officer Mike Grahl. “While lake life vibes are at their peak during the summer, we’re excited for Wolves fans to embrace this year’s uniform all season long.”

They go more into detail on their website: https://www.nba.com/timberwolves/lakelife

As part of the announcement event, former Wolves players and fan (my) favorites Ricky Davis and Troy Hudson were there to share their thoughts on the current state of the Timberwolves. Local rapper Yung Gravy unveiled an Edwards #5 jersey as he gave a live performance. Oh, and Mike Conley Jr. and Naz Reid showed up on a boat.

This has to be the greatest entrance to an interview of all time by @NazReid & @mconley11 pic.twitter.com/HoFYkHfZZq — SneakerReporter (@SneakerReporter) August 13, 2023

It was an unexpected, but fun afternoon of Wolves news. These We Run Deep jerseys will now be the seventh City Edition unis.

2018 - Bold North gray Wolves-inspired theme 2019 - Prince-inspired purple theme 2020 - MSP light blue Mississippi River-inspired theme 2021 - North Star black star-inspired theme 2022 - Remix The Game blue tree jersey-inspired theme 2023 - The Great State white art-inspired theme 2024 - We Run Deep blue lake-inspired theme

Here are some more angles and photos of the new threads. They’ll surely look different on the court than they do strewn about on a chair or in a fancy photoshoot.

The Minnesota Timberwolves’ Nike City Edition uniforms for the 2023-24 NBA season.



The jerseys celebrate lake life in Minnesota are inspired by the summertime fun that can only be found in the “Land of 10,000 Lakes.” #Twolves pic.twitter.com/GfGpo3FdXl — Mitchell Hansen (@M_Hansen13) August 13, 2023

What are your thoughts? Were you hoping for more? What would you change about them? Let us know your thoughts below!

Alright... well they're here. Like 'em or not, what's your thoughts?



or on the '23-'24 Wolves "We Run Deep" lake-themed jerseys? — Leo S (@Y0Leo) August 13, 2023

UPDATE: Jon Krawczynski announces there will be a matching City Edition court!