Lynx Guard Lindsay Allen to Miss Time with Left Thumb Fracture

After the Minnesota Lynx returned to full strength for the first time since the early days of the regular season, they were hit with another injury that will sideline a starter for the coming weeks.

The Lynx announced Monday that guard Lindsay Allen will miss time due to a left thumb fracture that took place in Minnesota’s game against the Indiana Fever on Aug. 10 in Indiana.

The team said an MRI was taken on Allen’s left hand at Mayo Clinic Sports Medicine on Aug. 11, which confirmed the fracture in her non-shooting hand. After consulting with hand surgeon Sanjeev Kakar, MD, the injury will not require surgery at this time and Allen will be sidelined and re-evaluated in the following weeks, according to the Lynx.

The news is obviously another blow to Minnesota, which is now without its starting point guard for the coming weeks in a season that has just 10 games remaining for the Lynx before the postseason. It also comes at a time when Minnesota is in the middle of the playoff picture, entering Tuesday in a tie with the Washington Mystics for the sixth seed in the WNBA standings. The Lynx are just a half-game back of the Atlanta Dream and the fifth seed and are two games back of the fourth seed held by the Dallas Wings.

With a league-wide off day in the #WNBA today, here’s a look at the updated league standings: pic.twitter.com/Dpp6qJK6rs — Mitchell Hansen (@M_Hansen13) August 14, 2023

This injury also comes while Allen is playing some of her best basketball in a Lynx uniform this season. In 29 games this season, her first full season with Minnesota, the guard has averaged 6.2 points, 4.5 assists and 2.4 rebounds in 24.1 minutes per game as the starting point guard. Over her last five games, she has tallied 9.4 points, 5.8 assists, two rebounds and one steal per contest.

Allen has done a great job in controlling the Lynx offense this season and stepping in as a steady floor general in the starting lineup. With her absence for at least the next few weeks, Minnesota might need to go back to playing Tiffany Mitchell at the starting point guard spot and likely increase the workload for Rachel Banham, who returned Aug. 8 from her own thumb fracture.