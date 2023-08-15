Jana Shortal Talks Supporting Women’s Sports, Lynx Fandom, Lindsay Whalen, and More

The Hitting the Hardwood Podcast is a weekly Minnesota Lynx-dedicated podcast hosted by our own Mitchell Hansen. Hitting the Hardwood will provide Lynx, WNBA and basketball fans with exclusive news, interviews and information on the Lynx and the WNBA while providing dedicated and quality basketball coverage throughout the year.

Each week, Mitchell Hansen will sit down with fellow reporters, writers and journalists, people throughout the WNBA landscape, Lynx players and coaches, and more while discussing all things Lynx.

On this week’s episode of Hitting the Hardwood, Mitchell Hansen is joined by Jana Shortal, a journalist and reporter for KARE 11 in Minneapolis and host of Breaking the News on KARE 11.

You can follow Shortal on Twitter and Facebook and you can find all of her great work at KARE 11 and KARE11.com.

Some of the topics on this week’s podcast include:

— Shortal’s background and what led her to where she is today

— What she enjoys most about being able to tell the stories of others, including people inside and outside of the sports world

— Some of the top people and athletes Shortal has interviewed and met over her career

— Shortal’s relationship with Lindsay Whalen and them kind of growing up together in the Minnesota sports scene

— Her history of supporting women’s sports, including the WNBA and the Minnesota Lynx, and why she believes it’s important to continue to propel the voices of women and women’s sports

— Shortal’s support of the Lynx and her fandom stretching back to when she first arrived in Minnesota

— The importance of the Lynx in the state and beyond and the influence they have for people of all ages and genders

— The Minnesota Lynx this season and the potential of the team in the future

— Much more!

