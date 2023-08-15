 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Timberwolves Announce Schedule for Four NBA In-Season Tournament Games

Minnesota will play the Spurs and Warriors on the road before welcoming the Kings and Thunder to Target Center. All four games will take place in November.

By Jack Borman
Golden State Warriors v Minnesota Timberwolves Photo by David Berding/Getty Images

The Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday afternoon unveiled the schedule for their first four games in the NBA’s inaugural In-Season Tournament, which will run throughout November before the Semifinals and Championship take place from December 7-9 in Las Vegas.

As members of Group C, the Wolves will play the San Antonio Spurs, Golden State Warriors, Sacramento Kings and Oklahoma City Thunder.

Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns, Rudy Gobert and the Wolves will hit the road for the first two legs, playing No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs on Friday, November 10 at 7 PM CT, and then battling Stephen Curry and the Warriors in San Francisco on Tuesday, November 14 at 9 PM CT.

Minnesota will then return to Target Center for the final two games, hosting the 2022-23 Clutch Player of the Year De’Aaron Fox and the Kings on November 24 at 7 PM CT before then welcoming back Minnesota native Chet Holmgren for his first game in Minneapolis since being drafted No. 2 overall by the Thunder in 2022.

The Timberwolves went 5-3 in eight games against those three opponents last season and are in good position to replicate a winning record once again this season if the team can stay healthy.

Full schedule:

  • Nov. 10 at 7 PM CT — at San Antonio Spurs
  • Nov. 14 at 9 PM CT — at Golden State Warriors
  • Nov. 24 at 7 PM CT — vs Sacramento Kings
  • Nov. 28 at 7 PM CT — vs Oklahoma City Thunder
  • Dec. 4 & 5 — Quarterfinals at higher seed
  • Dec. 7 — Semifinals in Las Vegas
  • Dec. 9 — Championship in Las Vegas

Our Jared Martinson wrote back in July about the Wolves’ In-Season Tournament group and how the tournament will work:

Western Conference Groups

Group A: Memphis, Phoenix, LA Lakers, Utah, Portland

Group B: Denver, LA Clippers, New Orleans, Dallas, Houston

Group C: Sacramento, Golden State, Minnesota, Oklahoma City, San Antonio

Eastern Conference Groups

Group A: Philadelphia, Cleveland, Atlanta, Indiana, Detroit

Group B: Milwaukee, New York, Miami, Washington, Charlotte

Group C: Boston, Brooklyn, Toronto, Chicago, Orlando

The winners of each group and two wild card teams (one from each conference with the best score as a non-group winner) will advance to the single-elimination bracket play, culminating in semifinals and finals located in Las Vegas Dec. 7 and 9.

The tangible motivation to deliberately succeed at this tournament format comes in the form of cash. Players could receive between $50,000 and $500,000 in bonuses depending on how far their team advances in the tournament. We’ll also see awards handed out: a tournament MVP and all-tournament team will be delivered following the event.

