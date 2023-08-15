Timberwolves Announce Schedule for Four NBA In-Season Tournament Games

The Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday afternoon unveiled the schedule for their first four games in the NBA’s inaugural In-Season Tournament, which will run throughout November before the Semifinals and Championship take place from December 7-9 in Las Vegas.

As members of Group C, the Wolves will play the San Antonio Spurs, Golden State Warriors, Sacramento Kings and Oklahoma City Thunder.

Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns, Rudy Gobert and the Wolves will hit the road for the first two legs, playing No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs on Friday, November 10 at 7 PM CT, and then battling Stephen Curry and the Warriors in San Francisco on Tuesday, November 14 at 9 PM CT.

Minnesota will then return to Target Center for the final two games, hosting the 2022-23 Clutch Player of the Year De’Aaron Fox and the Kings on November 24 at 7 PM CT before then welcoming back Minnesota native Chet Holmgren for his first game in Minneapolis since being drafted No. 2 overall by the Thunder in 2022.

The Timberwolves went 5-3 in eight games against those three opponents last season and are in good position to replicate a winning record once again this season if the team can stay healthy.

Full schedule:

Nov. 10 at 7 PM CT — at San Antonio Spurs

Nov. 14 at 9 PM CT — at Golden State Warriors

Nov. 24 at 7 PM CT — vs Sacramento Kings

Nov. 28 at 7 PM CT — vs Oklahoma City Thunder

Dec. 4 & 5 — Quarterfinals at higher seed

Dec. 7 — Semifinals in Las Vegas

Dec. 9 — Championship in Las Vegas

None of the Wolves' group play games will be nationally televised, while each of the other teams in the group have at least one. https://t.co/U4PZ2nq7M5 — Jack Borman (@jrborman13) August 15, 2023

Our Jared Martinson wrote back in July about the Wolves’ In-Season Tournament group and how the tournament will work:

Western Conference Groups Group A: Memphis, Phoenix, LA Lakers, Utah, Portland Group B: Denver, LA Clippers, New Orleans, Dallas, Houston Group C: Sacramento, Golden State, Minnesota, Oklahoma City, San Antonio Eastern Conference Groups Group A: Philadelphia, Cleveland, Atlanta, Indiana, Detroit Group B: Milwaukee, New York, Miami, Washington, Charlotte Group C: Boston, Brooklyn, Toronto, Chicago, Orlando The winners of each group and two wild card teams (one from each conference with the best score as a non-group winner) will advance to the single-elimination bracket play, culminating in semifinals and finals located in Las Vegas Dec. 7 and 9. The tangible motivation to deliberately succeed at this tournament format comes in the form of cash. Players could receive between $50,000 and $500,000 in bonuses depending on how far their team advances in the tournament. We’ll also see awards handed out: a tournament MVP and all-tournament team will be delivered following the event.