Timberwolves Announce Schedule for Four NBA In-Season Tournament Games

The Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday afternoon unveiled the schedule for their first four games in the NBA’s inaugural In-Season Tournament, which will run throughout November before the Semifinals and Championship take place from December 7-9 in Las Vegas.
As members of Group C, the Wolves will play the San Antonio Spurs, Golden State Warriors, Sacramento Kings and Oklahoma City Thunder.
Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns, Rudy Gobert and the Wolves will hit the road for the first two legs, playing No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs on Friday, November 10 at 7 PM CT, and then battling Stephen Curry and the Warriors in San Francisco on Tuesday, November 14 at 9 PM CT.
Minnesota will then return to Target Center for the final two games, hosting the 2022-23 Clutch Player of the Year De’Aaron Fox and the Kings on November 24 at 7 PM CT before then welcoming back Minnesota native Chet Holmgren for his first game in Minneapolis since being drafted No. 2 overall by the Thunder in 2022.
The Timberwolves went 5-3 in eight games against those three opponents last season and are in good position to replicate a winning record once again this season if the team can stay healthy.
mark your calendars. pic.twitter.com/5amQwmQWdZ— Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) August 15, 2023
Full schedule:
- Nov. 10 at 7 PM CT — at San Antonio Spurs
- Nov. 14 at 9 PM CT — at Golden State Warriors
- Nov. 24 at 7 PM CT — vs Sacramento Kings
- Nov. 28 at 7 PM CT — vs Oklahoma City Thunder
- Dec. 4 & 5 — Quarterfinals at higher seed
- Dec. 7 — Semifinals in Las Vegas
- Dec. 9 — Championship in Las Vegas
None of the Wolves' group play games will be nationally televised, while each of the other teams in the group have at least one. https://t.co/U4PZ2nq7M5— Jack Borman (@jrborman13) August 15, 2023
Our Jared Martinson wrote back in July about the Wolves’ In-Season Tournament group and how the tournament will work:
Western Conference Groups
Group A: Memphis, Phoenix, LA Lakers, Utah, Portland
Group B: Denver, LA Clippers, New Orleans, Dallas, Houston
Group C: Sacramento, Golden State, Minnesota, Oklahoma City, San Antonio
Eastern Conference Groups
Group A: Philadelphia, Cleveland, Atlanta, Indiana, Detroit
Group B: Milwaukee, New York, Miami, Washington, Charlotte
Group C: Boston, Brooklyn, Toronto, Chicago, Orlando
The winners of each group and two wild card teams (one from each conference with the best score as a non-group winner) will advance to the single-elimination bracket play, culminating in semifinals and finals located in Las Vegas Dec. 7 and 9.
The tangible motivation to deliberately succeed at this tournament format comes in the form of cash. Players could receive between $50,000 and $500,000 in bonuses depending on how far their team advances in the tournament. We’ll also see awards handed out: a tournament MVP and all-tournament team will be delivered following the event.
NBA IN-SEASON TOURNAMENT EXPLAINED— NBA (@NBA) July 8, 2023
Starting Nov. 3, all 30 teams will compete for the NBA Cup with 8 teams advancing into the knockout rounds! The tournament semis and championship game will be held in Las Vegas, Dec. 7 and 9! pic.twitter.com/NZdURUa3XR
Loading comments...