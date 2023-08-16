South Carolina to Retire Lynx Guard Tiffany Mitchell’s No. 25 Jersey

Minnesota Lynx guard Tiffany Mitchell will receive the ultimate honor from her alma mater this winter when the South Carolina women’s basketball program retires her jersey.

South Carolina announced Wednesday it will recognize Mitchell on Nov. 12 ahead of a game against Maryland at Colonial Life Arena by retiring her No. 25 jersey she wore for for years.

The rafters are a s only club



Congrats @TiffMitch25 on joining – we'll see your jersey up there in November!



: https://t.co/GRRmvKimIm pic.twitter.com/ZMP0MKY461 — South Carolina Women's Basketball (@GamecockWBB) August 16, 2023

“I’m completely honored, humbled and blessed knowing that the University wants to retire my jersey,” Mitchell said in a statement sent out by South Carolina. “Being a part of the foundation and trusting the process with Coach Staley when I was in high school and knowing that I’m laying that foundation for the players after me means a lot to me. The University means a lot to me and definitely has changed my life for the better.

“Thank you so much to the coaching staff and all the coaches that I’ve had, all the teammates that I’ve had along the way and, of course, Gamecock Nation, for supporting me for those four years and even after I graduated as a professional,” Mitchell continued. “You guys are the best, and I’m so happy that I’ll be able to see my name in the rafters.”

Mitchell played for the Gamecocks from 2012-16, finishing her career as a three-time All-American — the first player in school history to accomplish that feat since joining the SEC — and as a two-time SEC Player of the Year, becoming the second sophomore in conference history to earn that honor.

In four seasons with South Carolina, Mitchell finished with career averages of 13.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.7 steals over 30 minutes in 139 games, shooting career marks of 44.9% from the field and 39.9% from three over that span.

How you feelin about that jersey retirement @TiffMitch25 … pic.twitter.com/69JIw6BjKv — South Carolina Women's Basketball (@GamecockWBB) August 16, 2023

Mitchell helped the Gamecocks to three straight conference tournament titles, including their first appearance in the NCAA Final Four in 2015. Over her four-year career, she became the only South Carolina player to log at least 1,500 points, 300 assists and 200 steals since 1996. Her 1,885 career points still rank seventh in program history while her 4,167 minutes played rank third.

“Coaching players like Tiffany is one of my greatest rewards, South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley said in a statement. “She’s not just an amazing player; she’s an example of what you can become with the right mindset, commitment and determination. I’m super proud of her then and now.”

Following her collegiate career, Mitchell was selected by the Indiana Fever with the ninth overall pick in the 2016 WNBA Draft, going on to play her first seven seasons in Indiana before signing with Minnesota as a free agent last offseason. In 28 games with the Lynx so far in 2023, Mitchell has averaged 7.6 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists over 22 minutes.