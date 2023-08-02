Winsidr Senior Writer Owen Pence Talks Lynx Turnaround, MVPhee, Minnesota’s Future and More

The Hitting the Hardwood Podcast is a weekly Minnesota Lynx-dedicated podcast hosted by our own Mitchell Hansen. Hitting the Hardwood will provide Lynx, WNBA and basketball fans with exclusive news, interviews and information on the Lynx and the WNBA while providing dedicated and quality basketball coverage throughout the year.

Each week, Mitchell Hansen will sit down with fellow reporters, writers and journalists, people throughout the WNBA landscape, Lynx players and coaches, and more while discussing all things Lynx.

On this week’s episode of Hitting the Hardwood, Mitchell Hansen is joined by Owen Pence, a senior writer for Winsidr and co-host of the Pull Up with Myles and Owen podcast.

You can follow Pence on social media at @OwenPence and you can check out his podcast with Myles Ehrlich wherever you get your podcasts.

Some of the topics on this week’s podcast include:

— Pence’s background and his favorite part about covering the WNBA over the years

— Thoughts on the WNBA season so far and what we’ve seen from every team in the league

— The layout of the league and which teams should be viewed as serious contenders in the postseason

— Some things to watch the rest of the regular season and once the playoffs begin

— The Minnesota Lynx and what we’ve seen from the team in light of turning around their season

— Some standout players on the Lynx to this point in the year and some surprises that have appeared on the roster in 2023

— The type of season Napheesa Collier has had and if she can actually reach #MVPhee status

— End-of-season awards (MVP, Most Improved Player, Rookie of the Year, Sixth Player of the Year, Coach of the Year, etc.) and who will win the WNBA title when it’s all said and done

— Much more!

