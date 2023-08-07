Alex Bazzell Discusses Training WNBA and NBA Stars, Napheesa Collier’s Comeback, and More

The Hitting the Hardwood Podcast is a weekly Minnesota Lynx-dedicated podcast hosted by our own Mitchell Hansen. Hitting the Hardwood will provide Lynx, WNBA and basketball fans with exclusive news, interviews and information on the Lynx and the WNBA while providing dedicated and quality basketball coverage throughout the year.

Each week, Mitchell Hansen will sit down with fellow reporters, writers and journalists, people throughout the WNBA landscape, Lynx players and coaches, and more while discussing all things Lynx.

On this week’s episode of Hitting the Hardwood, Mitchell Hansen is joined by WNBA and NBA Skills Trainer Alex Bazzell, who is a co-founder of Through the Lens and is the husband of Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier.

You can follow Bazzell on Twitter at @alexbazzell and you can check out all of his work and content at Through the Lens.

Some of the topics on this week’s podcast include:

— Bazzell’s work at Through the Lens, which he co-founded with former NBA star Carmelo Anthony

— WNBA and NBA stars Bazzell has worked with throughout his career

— The story behind how Bazzell and Napheesa Collier met, which stems back to their college days at UConn

— Collier and her journey back to the court after giving birth to their daughter Mila in May of 2022

— A behind-the-scenes look at all that Collier and Bazzell went through to not only get Collier back onto the basketball court but back to an All-WNBA level

— Collier’s season so far, which is on pace to be a career year for the fifth-year forward and could be considered an MVP-caliber season

— What is next for Collier and her development, as well as what her and Bazzell plan to work on this offseason to continue to improve her game

— The Minnesota Lynx this season and the turnaround they have experience after a slow start to the regular season

— The potential of the Lynx, not only for the rest of the 2023 season but this offseason and beyond

— Some of the top athletes Bazzell has worked with as a skills trainer

— Much more!

If you are unable to play the podcast above, click here to find the latest Hitting the Hardwood episodes on Spotify or find it wherever you get your podcasts.

