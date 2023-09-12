Looking Back at the Lynx Regular Season, Previewing the Playoffs, Answering Fan Questions and More

The Hitting the Hardwood Podcast is a weekly Minnesota Lynx-dedicated podcast hosted by our own Mitchell Hansen. Hitting the Hardwood will provide Lynx, WNBA and basketball fans with exclusive news, interviews and information on the Lynx and the WNBA while providing dedicated and quality basketball coverage throughout the year.

Each week, Mitchell Hansen will sit down with fellow reporters, writers and journalists, people throughout the WNBA landscape, Lynx players and coaches, and more while discussing all things Lynx.

On this week’s episode of Hitting the Hardwood, Mitchell Hansen is joined by our own Jack Borman, Editor-in-Chief here at Canis Hoopus who covers both the Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx. The two discussed all things Lynx with the regular season over and the playoffs beginning this week.

You can check out all of Borman’s work here at Canis Hoopus and make sure to give him a follow on Twitter at @jrborman13.

Some of the topics on this week’s podcast include:

— How the Minnesota Lynx performed over the regular season

— If the Lynx met or exceeded expectations this year and how this season will set the foundation for the future

— Some surprises and disappointments that took place during the year

— Where the Lynx stand in the WNBA Playoffs as the sixth seed

— Previewing the first-round matchup between Minnesota and the Connecticut Sun in a best-of-three series

— What Minnesota will have to do to come out on top in the series and pull off an upset over Connecticut

— Predictions on the series between the Lynx and Sun

— Answering fan-submitted questions on Minnesota and the current state of the team

— Much more!

If you are unable to play the podcast above, click here to find the latest Hitting the Hardwood episodes on Spotify or find it wherever you get your podcasts.

