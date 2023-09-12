Three Lynx Take Home 2023 Associated Press Honors

The Associated Press released its annual season-ending WNBA awards Tuesday, and three Minnesota Lynx players landed on the list of award-winners throughout the league.

Napheesa Collier, Diamond Miller and Dorka Juhász represented the Lynx in 2023, with Collier taking home a pair of awards.

Collier was awarded Co-Comeback Player of the Year along with Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner, also landing on the All-WNBA Second Team. Collier, who ranked fourth in the WNBA in scoring while averaging a career-high 21.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.2 blocks in 37 games, has now landed on the All-WNBA Second Team twice in her career (2020).

Miller didn’t end up winning Rookie of the Year honors from The Associated Press, with Indiana Fever’s Aliyah Boston deservingly winning that award, but she still managed to be named as one of six players to the All-Rookie Team. Miller ended the regular season second among rookies in scoring, finishing with averages of 12.1 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 0.9 steals over 32 games.

Another player on the All-Rookie Team is Juhász, who put together a strong season for Minnesota and might end up being one of the top three rookies out of the 2023 draft class. Juhász finished the regular season averaging six points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 0.9 steals over 38 games.

New York Liberty’s Breanna Stewart won the top award of MVP, edging A’ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces and Alyssa Thomas of the Connecticut Sun for that honor.

2023 Associated Press WNBA Awards

Most Valuable Player: Breanna Stewart (New York)

Defensive Player of the Year: A’ja Wilson (Las Vegas)

Sixth Women of the Year: Alysha Clark (Las Vegas)

Coach of the Year: Stephanie White (Connecticut)

Rookie of the Year: Aliyah Boston (Indiana)

Comeback Player of the Year: Brittney Griner (Phoenix) and Napheesa Collier (Minnesota)

Most Improved Player: Satou Sabally (Dallas)

All-Rookie Team

Aliyah Boston (Indiana)

Grace Berger (Indiana)

Dorka Juhász (Minnesota)

Diamond Miller (Minnesota)

Jordan Horston (Seattle)

Haley Jones (Atlanta)

All-WNBA First Team

Breanna Stewart (New York)

A’ja Wilson (Las Vegas)

Alyssa Thomas (Connecticut)

Jewell Loyd (Seattle)

Chelsea Gray (Las Vegas)

All-WNBA Second Team