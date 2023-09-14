Timberwolves Sign Guard Vit Krejčí to Training Camp Contract

Minnesota Timberwolves training camp is around the corner (not really), which means it’s time for a new round of signings.

This time last year, we were focusing on names like Eric Paschall, CJ Elleby, and PJ Dozier. Now, we’re kicking off the festivities with former Atlanta Hawks guard/forward Vit Krejčí (pronounced Kre-Jee).

The Timberwolves are signing Vit Krejci to a training camp deal, sources tell @TheAthletic. Krejci, a 6-8 G/F, played 29 games for the Atlanta Hawks last season. — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) September 14, 2023

Krejčí, a 6-foot-8 point guard with a ton of positional flexibility, spent most of his last career in the G-League, splitting time between the Oklahoma City Blue in 2021 and the College Park Skyhawks in 2022. The Czech product has less-than-ideal stats in the NBA but was very impressive during his time in the FIBA Olympic Pre-Qualifying Tournament, where he averaged 14 points per game, to go along with just around six rebounds and six assists. That is where Krejčí’s strength might show itself on this Minnesota Timberwolves roster.

The 2020 second-round pick will likely be an injury replacement player at best, but his versatility should be his best chance to play a role. Despite the lesser competition, Krejčí played full-time point guard and the tape during the FIBA qualifiers is pretty impressive. Just take a look at his 16-point, eight-rebound performance against North Macedonia.

It’s worth noting that training camp deals rarely convey into two-way contracts and almost never lead to anything beyond that. However, the Wolves badly needed a “break in case of emergency” point guard. They have that now. The Wolves badly needed a smart cutting wing off the bench. They have that now. The Wolves badly needed a 3-point shooting specialist. They definitely still don’t have that. Krejčí has many flaws, but his shooting is the one that prevents him from being anything better than a fringe NBA player. Shooting under 25% from deep is not a way to get playing time on a roster with Rudy Gobert and Anthony Edwards.

Krejčí is a fun player to have around. Will he play any role or even be on the roster in two months? No clue. But the ride will be fun in the meantime. And for all you fellow basketball sickos, I’d suggest you watch the Czech National Team.

Oh and he has a full arm sleeve of just wolves tattoos. Safe to say, he is raised by them.