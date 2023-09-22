Timberwolves Release Classic Edition Uniforms Celebrating 35th Anniversary Season

The Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday morning released their Classic Edition jerseys, a new take on the inaugural jerseys the team wore from 1989-1996, as part of the celebration of the organization’s 35th anniversary season in 2023-24.

Here is a full look at the jerseys, modeled by fan favorite and newly extended Naz Reid.

(All images are courtesy of the Minnesota Timberwolves.)

The Timberwolves will also have a matching court at Target Center to accompany the jerseys this season:

As part of their social media rollout, the Timberwolves made a trip to Bro Bro’s Closet in Uptown to take a look at some of the original team merch from back in 1989.

Old School New School pic.twitter.com/mrxkxNaVxl — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) September 22, 2023

Fans wanting to purchase the Classic Edition jersey (who wouldn’t?) can sign up using the form at https://www.nba.com/timberwolves/classic to be among the first to be notified when the jerseys hit the online store as well as the Timberwolves team store inside of Target Center.

For those who can’t wait (completely understandable), you can shop the Classic Edition Collection online at the Timberwolves team store and in-person at Target Center.

The Wolves will wear the jerseys 21 times this season, including 11 “Classic Nights” at Target Center and 10 times on the road.

Home games include:

November 8 vs the New Orleans Pelicans

December 16 vs the Indiana Pacers

December 30 vs the Los Angeles Lakers

January 3 vs the Pelicans

January 18 vs the Memphis Grizzlies

February 23 vs the Milwaukee Bucks

February 24 vs the Brooklyn Nets

March 3 vs the Los Angeles Clippers

March 19 vs the defending champion Denver Nuggets

March 31 vs the Chicago Bulls

April 1 vs the Phoenix Suns (Fan Appreciation Night)

There will also be a Classic Edition mural created by local visual artist Reggie LeFlore hanging in the Target Center atrium.

Road games include:

November 12 at the Golden State Warriors

November 15 at the Suns

November 18 at the Pelicans

December 2 at the Charlotte Hornets

December 18 at the Miami Heat

December 20 at the Philadelphia 76ers

January 25 at the Nets

January 27 at the San Antonio Spurs

January 29 at the Oklahoma City Thunder

February 8 at the Bucks

February 12 at the Clippers

March 7 at the Pacer

March 12 at the Clippers

March 29 at the Nuggets

It’s safe to say that the Timberwolves knocked these jerseys out of the park. I’m pretty harsh with jersey rankings, but these have a damn good argument to be the best jerseys since the most recent Wolves rebrand, if not in all of franchise history.

The white is exceptionally clean, the color scheme is perfect, the Old Shep logo on the shorts is as good as anyone could’ve hoped for, the stripes around the edges of the jersey and shorts are an A+ modern take on the old jerseys, and the two logos do nothing to detract from uniform.

I feel comfortable saying these clear the purple Prince City Edition jerseys, my second favorite jerseys in franchise history, and are right there with black “trees around the waist” Classic Edition jerseys the Timberwolves wore during their 30th anniversary season in 2018-19.

It’s pretty rare for a jersey to receive nearly universal acclaim, but the Timberwolves pulled it off with their 2023-24 Classic Edition jerseys, which will only look better when we see them in-person for the first time on November 8 against the Pelicans.

Take a bow, Mike Grahl and the entire Timberwolves marketing team.