Can you believe that NBA preseason begins next week? What a swift offseason it was. Now that we’re just about ready to kick things off again, it’s time to sound the horn. It’s time to wake up the Canis community!

Welcome to Canis Pulsus Vol. 28!

For those of you who have been ignoring this series (for good reason, no offence taken) — Canis Pulsus is designed to give our Canis Hoopus community a published voice.

A pulse, if you will.

We all know that if CH occupied all seats of the Minnesota Timberwolves front office, we would be celebrating our 34th consecutive championship this year. So now is your time to be the NBA media. From the the Wolves record, to predictions on the rest of the league, to hot takes, we want to hear from you.

It’s a simple concept, really. Just submit your vote as honestly or sarcastically as you would like. All individual submissions will remain anonymous so no one will know if you were the one voter who voted Leonard Miller as MVP of the league. Once the polls close, the results as a whole will be published on Canis Hoopus and (in theory) sent to Jon Krawczynski as a bathroom reader.

Canis Pulsus Vol. 28 - 2023-2024 Season Prediction

*Voting ends Thursday, 9/28*

What record to you think the Timberwolves will finish the season with? Where will the Wolves finish in the regular season? The MVP of the Timberwolves will be... The best defender on the Timberwolves will be... The best locker room guy on the Timberwolves will be... The player on the Timberwolves who will impress the most is... Now that season is about to begin, my feelings on the direction of the Timberwolves are... My hottest Timberwolves season take/prediction is... The Most Valuable Player will be... The Defensive Player of the Year will be... The Rookie of the Year will be... The Sixth Man of the Year will be... The Most Improved Player will be... The Coach of the Year will be... The Eastern Conference winners will be... The Western Conference winners will be... The NBA champions will be... The NBA’s next turmoil team will be... The NBA’s next turnaround team will be... My hottest NBA season take/prediction is...

Shoutout to the following people and +100 Hoopus Pointz each for their accurate predictions from the 2022-2023 predictions edition of Canis Pulsus:

Correct MVP prediction (Embiid): silkwilkes, Brendan Hedtke, fuzzypickles1, MulderAndScullySittingInATree, mycleach, toinepommefish, WiscoWolf, Francesco Soliani, NBW

Correct DPOY prediction (JJJ): jjjam

Correct ROY prediction (Banchero): canthoopus, Save the KAT, gladdog, mattsteg, greenslam, Ivan Lokiski, zebano, Monty Wildhack, Midlife crisis, G.D. Wright, Triarius, VBDonkey, silkwilkes, fuzzypickles1, WhatsaMattaU, muppeteer, dexman76, Wallys_World, Keystoned Smooth Liet Keynes, iamphrog, toinepommefish jjjam TheGoodGuys, IberianWolf, BellevueWolvesFan, starburyvmadison, timberwolves4life, Dr. Wolfenstein, IpickedPooh’spocket, Francesco Soliani, Sebiche59, ImYourHuckleberry

Correct 6MOY prediction (Brogdon): Brendan Hedtke

Correct WC winners (Nuggets): fuzzypickles1, Ivan Lokiski, NBW, Ndubiously_ebi, TheGoodGuys, Monty Wildhack, Taarguus Taarguus, getitgotitgood, Peth

Correct NBA champs (Nuggets): Ivan Lokiski, Ndubiously_ebi, Monty Wildhack, Taarguus Taarguus, getitgotitgood

Correct NBA hot takes: