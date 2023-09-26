Revisiting the Lynx 2023 Season, Looking Ahead to the Offseason, Who Could Return in 2024

The Hitting the Hardwood Podcast is a weekly Minnesota Lynx-dedicated podcast hosted by our own Mitchell Hansen. Hitting the Hardwood will provide Lynx, WNBA and basketball fans with exclusive news, interviews and information on the Lynx and the WNBA while providing dedicated and quality basketball coverage throughout the year.

Each week, Mitchell Hansen will sit down with fellow reporters, writers and journalists, people throughout the WNBA landscape, Lynx players and coaches, and more while discussing all things Lynx.

On this week’s episode of Hitting the Hardwood, Mitchell Hansen is joined by our own Jack Borman, Editor-in-Chief here at Canis Hoopus who covers both the Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx. The two talked all things Lynx, from the season that was in 2023 to what Minnesota might do this offseason and where it goes from here to continue the positive momentum going into the future.

You can check out all of Borman’s work here at Canis Hoopus throughout the Timberwolves and Lynx seasons and make sure to give him a follow on Twitter at @jrborman13 for the latest news and information.

Some of the topics on this week’s podcast include:

— Looking back at the playoff series between the Lynx and Connecticut Sun that went to a series-deciding three games in the first round

— Revisiting the season in totality and how the team performed throughout the summer

— If the 2023 Lynx season should be considered a success and if the team underachieved, overachieved or performed as we thought

— Some positives from the year and what Minnesota needs to work on this offseason and beyond, from players on the roster to the team as a whole

— What the future ahead might be for the Lynx with the offseason now underway

— A player-by-player breakdown and predicting if they will return to the team in 2024 or part ways with Minnesota over the offseason

— What the biggest need for the team is heading into the offseason and next year

— What the Lynx could look to add to the roster this offseason either via free agency, through the draft or on the trade market and what the positions of need are that they should target

— Who Borman and Hansen believe will advance in the WNBA playoffs and who will win the WNBA Finals

— Much more!

If you are unable to play the podcast above, click here to find the latest Hitting the Hardwood episodes on Spotify or find it wherever you get your podcasts.

Like, Subscribe, Review and Follow Hitting the Hardwood

Hitting the Hardwood is your home for the best in-depth analysis coverage, conversations and news surrounding the Lynx and the WNBA, and the only audio destination for Lynx, WNBA and basketball fans.

Make sure to like, subscribe, review and follow Hitting the Hardwood wherever you get your podcasts and follow Hitting the Hardwood on Twitter, on Instagram, on Facebook, on YouTube and via the website so you never miss the latest Lynx podcast and news.

You can also become a Hitting the Hardwood patreon member to get a more exclusive experience with this podcast and other content. As a patreon member, you will get early access to podcasts before anyone else, receive exclusive and bonus content you can’t find elsewhere, have the ability to ask questions and provide podcast topic/guest suggestions, get your name on the VIP Wall of Fame, and even have the ability to be a guest with Mitchell Hansen on the podcast.

If you would like to sign up for the weekly Hitting the Hardwood Newsletter, sign up for free to start getting newsletters sent right to your inbox every Wednesday.