Report: Timberwolves to Bring Back Matt Ryan on Two-Way Contract

The Minnesota Timberwolves are signing 6-foot-7 wing Matt Ryan to fill the team’s third and final two-way contract slot, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Here’s a look at where Minnesota’s cap sheet is after the team’s recent wave of signings. Click the image to zoom in:

Minnesota has one open roster spot remaining, which could go to any of their six players on two-way or Exhibit 10 contracts. Our friend Dane Moore floated the idea of the Wolves signing Luka Garza to the active roster on a “Gupta Special” contract that the team previously signed 2019 second-round draft pick Jaylen Nowell and undrafted free agent Naz Reid to. That would leave a two-way spot open for an Exhibit 10 player to fill, so that could be something to keep an eye on.

Update as of 10:50 AM CT:

Wolves bringing back both Garza and Ryan on 2-way deals. Ryan worked out for the Pelicans last week as well, but remains in Minnesota. https://t.co/EeZvZH51eF — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) September 26, 2023

A point of clarification here: told that Matt Ryan will compete for the last 2-way contract with other camp invites in training camp — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) September 26, 2023

Ryan, 26, made 22 appearances for the Wolves last season, averaging 3.4 points on 42.4/38.8/85.7 shooting to go along with 0.5 assists and 0.5 rebounds across 8.2 minutes per game. The sharpshooter also appeared in seven games for the Iowa Wolves (six starts), in which he averaged 19.0 points on 35.3/35.2/92.3 shooting splits, 4.3 assists to 2.7 turnovers, 3.9 rebounds, 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks across 36.3 minutes per contest.

The White Plains, New York native will likely spend some of his season down in the G League considering how difficult his path to playing time on the Timberwolves is. As a hybrid 2/3, Ryan will be behind Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Shake Milton, Troy Brown Jr., Leonard Miller, Wendell Moore Jr. and Josh Minott.

With that said, Ryan filled in admirably when his number was called during the Wolves’ injury-riddled 2022-23 season and it is easy to see why President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly and his staff, and Head Coach Chris Finch wanted to bring him back in such a low risk capacity.

The Timberwolves finished 14th in the NBA in made 3s per game last season (12.2) and were 13th by percentage (36.5%), so adding another player who can capably sprint around screens and shoot off movement, as well as relocate and knock down catch-and-shoot 3-point shots is certainly valuable.