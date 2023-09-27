Wolves, Lynx Announce KFAN as New Radio Partner

Starting with the 2023-24 NBA season, the Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx will have a new radio home for fans to listen to Minnesota basketball.

The Wolves and Lynx organization announced Wednesday it has agreed to an exclusive, multi-year streaming and radio partnership with iHeartMedia Minneapolis to have KFAN 100.3 become the organization’s new flagship radio station for select Wolves games and a majority of Lynx games.

“This is an exciting time for our organization as we launch a multi-faceted distribution partnership with one of the largest media platforms in the country,” Wolves and Lynx CEO Ethan Casson said in a statement. “Welcoming KFAN 100.3 as our new flagship radio station, creating a 24/7/365 Timberwolves streaming channel on iHeartRadio, and producing cross-promotional opportunities with the entire portfolio of local iHeartMedia stations, will strategically grow our Timberwolves and Lynx fanbase.”

The Wolves are returning to KFAN 100.3 for the first time since they were on the station from 1991-2011, while the Lynx return to the airwaves for the first time since the 2019 WNBA season. As part of the partnership, every Wolves game will also be made available on the Timberwolves and iHeartRadio apps, giving fans access to a new content channel.

Along with airing games, this new offering includes exclusive content and interviews from Wolves and Lynx players, coaches and executives throughout the nine-channel iHeartMedia Minneapolis portfolio, as well as larger marketing and promotional partnerships.

“The new broadcast partnership is the first of its kind in Minnesota sports,” Market President of iHeartMedia Greg Alexander said in a statement. “With massive reach across the iHeartRadio platform and KFAN 100.3, we are thrilled to bring exclusive Timberwolves and Lynx basketball coverage to their loyal fan base.”

Radio play-by-play announcer Alan Horton, who has broadcasted over 1,000 Wolves games, will return for his 17th season as the radio voice of the Wolves, teaming up with studio host Cal Soderquist for pre-game and post-game shows.

Details of the Lynx radio, content and promotional plans featuring Lynx players, coaches and front office will be released ahead of the 2024 WNBA season.