Mark Schindler Talks Playoff Expectations for the Lynx, Minnesota’s Future and More

The Hitting the Hardwood Podcast is a weekly Minnesota Lynx-dedicated podcast hosted by our own Mitchell Hansen. Hitting the Hardwood will provide Lynx, WNBA and basketball fans with exclusive news, interviews and information on the Lynx and the WNBA while providing dedicated and quality basketball coverage throughout the year.

Each week, Mitchell Hansen will sit down with fellow reporters, writers and journalists, people throughout the WNBA landscape, Lynx players and coaches, and more while discussing all things Lynx.

On this week’s episode of Hitting the Hardwood, Mitchell Hansen is joined by Mark Schindler, who writes and covers the WNBA, NBA and college basketball for various media outlets.

You can follow Schindler on Twitter at @MG_Schindler and you can find his work at WNBA.com, Seven Star Digital and as host of the Tag The Roll and They’ve Got Now podcasts.

Some of the topics on this week’s podcast include:

— Schindler’s work covering basketball across all levels, including the WNBA, NBA and college basketball

— What Schindler enjoys most about the WNBA and covering the league

— Schindler’s thoughts on the WNBA season as the regular season nears an end

— The WNBA playoff picture and what teams could ultimately take home the title in 2023

— The Minnesota Lynx and their turnaround over the second half of the regular season

— What has fed into the recent success of the Lynx en route to a playoff berth

— The job Cheryl Reeve has done in Minnesota

— The Lynx rookies of Diamond Miller and Dorka Juhász and how they have stepped up throughout the season

— Napheesa Collier’s season and if she is having an MVP-caliber campaign

— What Schindler believes is a realistic expectation for Minnesota the rest of the season and in the playoffs

— The future for the Lynx beyond the 2023 season

— Much more!

If you are unable to play the podcast above, click here to find the latest Hitting the Hardwood episodes on Spotify or find it wherever you get your podcasts.

