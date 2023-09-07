Lynx Forward Napheesa Collier Named WNBA Western Conference Player of the Week

Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier has added to her growing list of accolades to go along with an MVP-caliber season in 2023.

Collier, who has led the Lynx all year long in a career-best season, was named Western Conference Player of the Week on Wednesday due to her historic performance over the span of games played Aug. 28-Sept. 4.

During that stretch, which included three games, Collier averaged 22 points, 14.3 rebounds, four assists and 2.7 blocks over 39.3 minutes while shooting 46.6% from the field to help Minnesota to a 2-1 record.

In her last two games alone, Collier has averaged 24.5 points, 16.5 rebounds, four assists, 3.5 blocks and one steal over 39.5 minutes. With those two games, Collier became the first player in WNBA history to tally at least 20 points, 15 rebounds and three blocks in consecutive games.

I still don’t think we’re talking about Napheesa Collier enough, somehow.



With 22p/16r/5a/3blk in Sunday’s win, Collier’s the 1st #WNBA player ever to tally 20p/15r/3blk in consecutive games. She’s also the 1st #Lynx player and 6th WNBA player to post 20p/15r in straight games. — Mitchell Hansen (@M_Hansen13) September 4, 2023

The Western Conference Player of the Week honor is the second of the season for Collier and the fourth over her career. She is the first player since Maya Moore (three times in 2018) to earn the award multiple times in one season.

“No matter how many personal awards any one of us gets, it’s a team effort. I couldn’t do it without all of you guys. Every single one of you,” Collier said in a video posted by the Lynx on social media. “I’m so thankful to play with you guys this year, this is an amazing group. My award is your award. I did it because of you guys.”

"My award is your award. I did it because of you guys." pic.twitter.com/6aUA55qGGn — Minnesota Lynx (@minnesotalynx) September 6, 2023

Collier is having one of her best seasons in 2023, averaging a career-high 21.3 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.2 blocks in 33.3 minutes over 35 games. Collier ranks fourth in the WNBA in scoring, seventh in rebounds, seventh in steals and seventh in minutes played with two games left in the regular season. She has tallied a total of 10 double-doubles on the year, including in all three games during the stretch that earned Collier her latest Player of the Week honor.

Collier and the Lynx, who clinched a playoff berth last Sunday in a win over Phoenix at Target Center, will round out the regular season with two road games against the Chicago Sky on Friday and the Indiana Fever on Sunday. The WNBA Playoffs tip off on Sept. 13, featuring the top eight teams in the league.