Dunks After Dusk: Building the Greatest Timberwolves Player of All Time

What if the Minnesota Timberwolves had a player with the explosive passion of Kevin Garnett, the All-NBA shooting ability of Karl-Anthony Towns, the effortless creativity of Ricky Rubio’s passing, and the unyielding confidence of Rashad McCants?

Well, that would be the greatest basketball player ever imagined in this known universe and all undiscovered ones.

Mixing and matching player strengths are a great “what if” happy hour exercise for fans across the world. Fans of every single franchise can look at the history of their team and imagine what an ultimate version of their dream player would look like. Rather than trying to build a player together, the Dunks After Dusk podcast took turns drafting our ultimate Timberwolves player using these ten categories:

Basketball IQ Outside Shooting Ball Handling On-Ball Defense Rebounding Body/Athleticism Passing Finishing Heart Wildcard

As we both compete for the best components to give our ultimate player, we stumble into the attributes that bring us back to basketball time and again.

Want to try this one out for yourself? Grab a fellow Wolves fan, go out for a drink and go back and forth drafting these categories. There are only two rules; you can only draft one characteristic from a player, and you cannot duplicate any specific characteristic that your partner has selected - using the same player is fair game.

As for our ultimate players, unsurprisingly, we both felt confident at the end of the exercise that we had the superior player. By the end of the draft, were there some regrets? Sure, but that won’t stop us from staking our claim as having created the single greatest Timberwolf of all-time.

