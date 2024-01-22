Lynx Offseason Update Vol. 17: Carleton Drops 41, Collier Shines in Return

As we await to see how active the Minnesota Lynx are in WNBA Free Agency with the free agent negotiating period now open, Lynx players have continued their preparation for the 2024 season while playing overseas across the globe this offseason.

The Lynx have a total of nine players who are playing this offseason, except for Diamond Miller, who returned home after playing in Hungary at the start of the offseason. Minnesota’s Napheesa Collier Kayla McBride, Nina Milić, Tiffany Mitchell, Lindsay Allen, Jessica Shepard, Dorka Juhász, Diamond Miller, Maia Hirsch and Bridget Carleton are playing overseas in Turkey, Italy, Hungary and France this offseason.

In last week’s update, Collier returned to Fenerbahçe Carleton put together two near double-double performances, and much more.

Bridget Carleton

Györ, Hungary

Coming off a week where she had two near double-double performances, Carleton had her best game of the offseason this past week and one of the best games ever seen in EuroLeague play.

Over the past week, Carleton and UNI Györ had two games on the schedule, both of which resulted in wins. On Jan. 17, UNI Györ beat Polkowice 91-80, with Carlton dropping an impressive 41 points to go along with six rebounds and four steals. That performance marks the third-highest point total ever recorded in EuroLeague play and the highest scoring mark in over two decades. That showcase alone earned Carleton EuroLeague Player of the Week honors.

To round out the week, UNI Györ bloew out Ujbuda BEAC 87-54 on Jan. 20, with Carlton adding 12 points, three rebounds and two assists over just 11 minutes.

Carleton and UNI Györ will have two more games this week, a battle against CBK Mersin on Jan. 24 and a contest against Szigetszentmiklos on Jan. 27.

Napheesa Collier, Kayla McBride and Nina Milić

Istanbul, Turkey

Reunited as a trio for the second time this offseason, Collier, McBride, Milić and Fenerbahçe had a pair of games this week on Jan. 17 and Jan. 21.

In a 72-61 win over Lublin on Jan. 17 in EuroLeague action, Collier recorded a double-double of 13 points, 11 rebounds, four assists, three blocks and a steal in 29 minutes while Milič posted 10 points, six boards, one assist and one steal in 13 minutes. McBride didn’t take the court in that contest.

In an 84-82 win over Lindsay Allen and Botas SK on Jan. 21, none of the Lynx players took the court in that game.

Fenerbahçe will return to action this week with a pair of games, a EuroLeague battle against Sepsi on Jan. 24 and a Turkey-KBSL contest against Bursa on Jan. 27.

Lindsay Allen

Ankara, Turkey

Allen has been one of the top offensive producers for Botas SK this offseason and she put together one of her best outings of the offseason against a trio of her Lynx teammates on Jan. 21.

Allen and Botas SK fell to Collier, McBride, Milić and Fenerbahçe 84-82 on Jan. 21, with Allen leading Botas with a well-rounded game of 28 points, 10 assists, seven rebounds and one steal over 39 minutes.

Botas SK and Allen are back in action with one game coming up this week, a Turkey-KBSL contest against Izmit Belediyespor on Jan. 28.

Jessica Shepard

Venice, Italy

Shepard has been a leader for Umana Reyer Venezia this offseason and that was once again the case over the past week with a pair of contests taking place.

In an 80-59 win over Arka Gdynia in the EuroCup playoffs on Jan. 17, Shepard tallied 18 points, five assists and three rebounds over 26 minutes. In an Italy-Serie A1 battle against Dorka Juhász and Famila Schio on Jan. 21, a game that ended 60-56 in favorite of Famila Schio, Shepard finished with a double-double of 10 points, 12 rebounds, two steals and one assist over 32 minutes.

Umana Reyer Venezia will have one Italy-Serie A1 game on the schedule this week, a battle against Brixia on Jan. 28, as it awaits the resumption of the EuroCup playoffs.

Dorka Juhász

Schio, Italy

Juhász is back in full swing with after missing some time the past month-plus, pitching in off the bench in a pair of games over the past week,

In a 90-83 win over Lyon on Jan. 17, Juhász tallied five points, two rebounds, two assists and one steal in just over 15 minutes, adding team-best marks of 14 points and 12 rebounds with one assist over 26 minutes in a 60-56 win over Jessica Shepard and Umana Reyer Venezia on Jan. 21.

Juhász and Famila Schio have a pair of games on the schedule this week, taking on Zaragoza on Jan. 24 before facing Campobasso on Jan. 27.

Maïa Hirsch

Villeneuve d’Ascq, France

Hirsch continues to play in France for Villeneuve d’Ascq this offseason as we wait to see if she makes the move to join the Lynx and the WNBA in 2024.

Over the past week, Villeneuve d’Ascq had two games on the schedule, a 90-81 win over USK Prague on Jan. 17 and a 74-57 victory over Bourges on Jan. 20. However, Hirsch again didn’t appear in either of those games.

So far this offseason, Hirsch has averaged 7.0 points and 3.3 rebounds over 18.2 minutes in nine France-LFB games, also tallying 5.0 points, 2.3 rebounds and 0.9 assists over 16.5 minutes in eight EuroLeague contests.

Tiffany Mitchell

Kigali, Rwanda

After joining Rwanda Energy Group (REG) on a short-term deal to play in the 2023 FIBA Africa Women’s Basketball League earlier this month, Mitchell concluded play in Egypt on Dec. 19.

Over seven games in FIBA African Women’s Basketball League action, Mitchell averaged 23.7 points, 8.1 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.0 steals over 35.6 minutes per contest.

Though her time with REG is now over, Mitchell will begin her season with Athletes Unlimited in February.