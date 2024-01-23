Wolves Guard Anthony Edwards Named to 2024 Olympics USA Basketball Player Pool

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards on Tuesday was named to the 2024 Men’s National Team Player Pool for the Summer Olympics in Paris after a strong showing with Team USA at the 2023 FIBA World Cup and an All-NBA-caliber start to his 2023-24 season.

Edwards left an unforgettable impression on Team USA’s 2023 World Cup coaching staff by averaging 18.9 points on 47.5/31.1/70.0 shooting splits, 4.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest in the World Cup. By performing on the big stage, coalescing his raw athletic gifts and tantalizing basketball skill with a unique charisma, Edwards forged himself into an irreplaceable pillar of USA Basketball’s future. His start to his fourth NBA campaign solidified his place among the program’s elite players. Improving his stat line to 25.5 points per game on 46.4% shooting, Ant has established a trend of continued year-to-year improvement as a basketball player and growing leadership ability.

Steve Kerr on Anthony Edwards’ role for Team USA after dropping 34 PTS vs. Argentina:



“He’s, unquestionably, the guy.”



Is Ant the best player on Team USA this summer?



Via. @ByTimReynolds pic.twitter.com/t6KTuTDVCa — NBA Buzz (@OfficialNBABuzz) August 21, 2023

Given Ant’s progression into a two-way behemoth coinciding with leading this Wolves team to a 30-13 start to the NBA season, the 2024 Olympics present a tremendous opportunity to shed Ant’s label as one of the NBA’s brightest young stars and evolve into one of the world’s premier basketball stars.

While training camp dates are yet to officially be announced, USA Basketball announced they will play host to Team Canada on July 10th as part of a Las Vegas showcase. The exhibition game will be broadcast live on FS1 at 9:30 p.m. CT. Edwards’ Wolves teammate Nickeil Alexander-Walker was featured in Canada Basketball’s promotion of the event:

Our senior men’s national team takes on USA in Las Vegas for the first exhibition game of the summer heading into the Paris Olympics



Tip-off is scheduled for 10:30pm ET / 7:30pm PT as part of the USA Basketball Showcase



Tickets on sale now ️https://t.co/0mZWUZ3tsD — Canada Basketball (@CanBball) January 23, 2024

The showcase is the first of three scheduled exhibition matches in advance of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. Team USA will travel to London for two additional tune-up contests against South Sudan on July 20th and Germany on July 22nd. We won’t forget what Ant did to Germany last summer anytime soon.

Anthony Edwards did everything he could to put his country on his back today.



A special highlight reel from his 34-point performance in a 99-91 USA victory over Germany:pic.twitter.com/RZn69b1qxt — Canis Hoopus (@canishoopus) August 20, 2023

You can purchase tickets to all three exhibition matches at www.usab.com/tickets.

So mark your calendars and get your heads on a swivel! Don’t miss your chance to watch Anthony Edwards suit up for the red, white, and blue as he battles for his place on the 2024 Olympic roster. If successful, he’ll become the third Timberwolf to suit up on Team USA’s Olympic Team joining Kevin Garnett (2000) and Kevin Love (2012).

The 2024 Paris games kick off July 26 and run through August 11. While that is a long way off, I’ve included Anthony Edwards’s 2023 FIBA World Cup highlights below.

Check back to Canis Hoopus for updates on Team USA as the roster and more events are announced.

Until then, we have our No. 1 seed Timberwolves to soak in.