Canis Pulsus Vol. 30 - Semester 1 Report Card Results

We had 64 of you submit your first semester report cards for the Minnesota Timberwolves. Who was top of the class? Who’s been slacking off? Let’s find out in Canis Pulsus Vol. 30 - Semester 1 Report Card.

(Note: Canis Pulsus Vol. 30 data was collected through 1/22)

Rudy Gobert

A

Previous grade: A+

Big Ru’s grade dipped just slightly from the previous quarter. He’s maintained his DPOY-level of play, but obviously with a much more difficult strength of schedule recently, we see a slight drop in performance.

Karl-Anthony Towns

A-

Previous grade: A-

KAT continues to earn good grades despite what the national/local media narratives try to drive home about him. He’s not a perfect player, but he’s a damn good player who has contributed largely to the Wolves success this season.

Mike Conley Jr.

A

Previous grade: A

Bite Bite is finally getting some much deserved rest. We started to see some of the paint peeling on the wall with some uncharacteristically poor performances, so perhaps it was wise for the medical staff to grant the vet some time off. As recent games have shown, the Wolves will really need to lean on the 36-year-old in big games.

Anthony Edwards

A

Previous grade: A-

Ant earned slightly stronger marks to round out his first half of the season. He’s continued to attract the attention of the public eye with some show-stopping highlights in marquee games. The craziest thing is that young Ant still has a lot of room to improve.

Naz Reid

A

Previous grade: A-

Naz Reid? Naz Reid.

Kyle Anderson

B-

Previous grade: B-

The SlowMo conundrum continues. He’s a much needed steady hand on the floor while providing great defensive contributions. However, his lack of floor spacing and inability to score the ball is just as noticeable. Anderson still has Finch’s full trust, but can he find the offensive touch he had last season?

Shake Milton

D

Previous grade: D+

It looks like Shake wasn’t able to shake off the season-long slump that he’s been in. It’s still clear that he feels pressure to perform when he’s on the floor and it’s gotten to the point where almost every possession feels like they carry too much weight. He’s certainly on his last legs as the trade deadline ticks closer and closer.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker

B+

Previous grade: B+

NAW has continued to star in his role. He’s really proven to be a reliable defensive weapon while being an X-factor on offense when his shot is dropping. As one of my personal favorite players on the roster, I’m ecstatic that his All-Defensive Team campaign continues to gain traction.

Troy Brown Jr.

B-

Previous grade: B+

You can’t spell TBJ without the B. Troy had a great first quarter of the season and almost single-handedly won the Wolves their lone victory against the Thunder, but unfortunately Finch has opted for more of a ballhandler as the ninth man. Hopefully he’ll get another opportunity soon.

Jaden McDaniels

B

Previous grade: B

Slim’s return to the court after an ankle injury has come with mixed results. On one night, he’s effectively harassing the best offensive players in the world while showcasing a bag that even fellow Washington-native, Jamal Crawford, would be proud of. Another night, he’s glued to the bench with foul trouble, only to top it off with a mind-numbingly terrible decision at the end of a game. That said, you better purchase McDaniels stock while you still can because he’s primed for a big second half of the season.

Wendell Moore Jr.

Incomplete

Previous grade: Incomplete

Wendell may be one of the most disappointing front office decisions that Tim Connelly has made during his tenure in Minnesota. There weren’t many obvious draft day misses after Moore in 2022, but he certainly hasn’t shown any flashes in the past 365 days.

Jordan McLaughlin

C+

Previous grade: Incomplete

JMac is back! And with his return, Wolves fans have been treated to some vintage McLaughlin moments. Ninja-like steals in transition. Injecting pace into the game punctuated with some wild below the rim highlights. JMac is a consistent jump shot away from being the missing piece that Minnesota so desperately needs.

Daishen Nix

Incomplete

Previous grade: Incomplete

Daishen is the poster boy for the “point at ‘em” celebration after a Wolves player posterizes an opponent. That’s been the extent of his impact, but the vibes captain continues to do his thing.

Leonard Miller

Incomplete

Previous grade: Incomplete

There was some discourse going on around Lenny’s lack of defensive effort in the G-league recently. He’s certainly left more to be desired on that end, but his developing jump shot and great box score numbers continue to tantalize Wolves fans with his potential.

Josh Minott

Incomplete

Previous grade: Incomplete

Josh hasn’t really had his opportunity to show much more than what he already has. He’s started to play a few more G-league games with the Iowa Wolves, so it’s possible that it’s a tell tale sign that he won’t be getting his name called on the main roster anytime soon. Unfortunately.

Luka Garza

Incomplete

Previous grade: Incomplete

Luka has been mostly absent from both Minnesota and Iowa Wolves games. His future in Minnesota remains murky as he seems to be nothing more than a “break in case of emergency” type player on the roster.

Coaching staff

A

Previous grade: A

Finchy has continued to guide his team to the number one seed in the Western Conference halfway through the season. Anything short of an A grade seems inappropriate That said, there’s still plenty of meat on the bone when it comes to adjustments. The turnovers. The offense. Expectations will be high for the next semester.

Front office

A

Previous grade: A

All has been quiet on their front so far. There’s been some faint rumors connecting the Wolves to Malcolm Brogdon, Bones Hyland, Kyle Lowry, among other backup point guards. There’s only two more weeks until the trade deadline hits so things could change soon.

Ownership

A-

Previous grade: A-

Kevin Garnett had some thoughts about ownership on his podcast recently which made a few waves. Are the best things on the horizon? KG sure thinks so. Meanwhile, the wait to retire #21 at Target Center continues.

Will the Timberwolves make the play-in tournament?

No (67%)

Previous response: No (68%)

Not much change here. Only a third of voters think the play-in will be a route to the playoffs here.

Will the Timberwolves make the playoffs?

Yes (100%)

Previous response: Yes (100%)

No changes. No notes. Perfect.

With half of the season over, my feelings on the direction of the Timberwolves are...

Very optimistic (88%)

Previous grade: Very optimistic (89%)

Not too much change here, though two graders gave scores on the pessimistic end of the scale. Is the writing on the wall? What do they know that we don’t?

What do you hope the Timberwolves achieve in the final quarter of the season the MOST?

Continue momentum (47%)

Keep it pushing! Well, not too much because we don’t want to keep turning the damn ball over so much. That, along with developing the offense more, are two points that garnered a lot of votes.

The Wolves kept their noise in the books, keeping their GPA at a 3.31 for the semester. Not a big dip from the 3.39 they earned during their last progress report. Congratulations — We’re on track for some honor roll students to end the year!