Analyst Rachel Galligan Talks Covering the WNBA, Free Agency for the Lynx

The Hitting the Hardwood Podcast is a weekly Minnesota Lynx-dedicated podcast hosted by our own Mitchell Hansen. Hitting the Hardwood will provide Lynx, WNBA and basketball fans with exclusive news, interviews and information on the Lynx and the WNBA while providing dedicated and quality basketball coverage throughout the year.

Each podcast, Hansen sits down with fellow reporters, writers and journalists, people throughout the WNBA landscape, Lynx players and coaches, and more while discussing all things Lynx.

On this week’s episode of Hitting the Hardwood, Mitchell Hansen is joined by analyst Rachel Galligan, who covers women’s basketball and the WNBA and is a co-host for the Winsidr Show Podcast.

Follow Galligan on X at @RachGall and check out her podcast alongside Winsidr’s Aryeh Schwartz as they discuss all things WNBA throughout the year.

Some of the topics on this week’s podcast include:

— Galligan’s work outside of covering the WNBA and women’s basketball, including her work with players across the globe and as a TV analyst covering college basketball

Discussing covering the WNBA and women’s basketball and some of the struggles that come along with conducting that coverage that oftentimes goes unnoticed

— Galligan taking a step back from breaking WNBA free agency news this year as she has done in past offseasons, as well as why she has decided to do so

— Looking ahead to the offseason and free agency for the Minnesota Lynx and what the team might be able to do this offseason to take them to the next level in 2024 and beyond

— Some free agent names that could be of interest to the Lynx to try and sign this offseason as well as areas of need on Minnesota’s roster

— What we might see from the Lynx in 2024, whether that be a step forward, a step back or remaining the same as what we saw in 2023

— Previewing the upcoming WNBA Draft and some players that could land in Minnesota with the seventh overall pick

— Predictions for the 2024 season throughout the WNBA

— Much more!

If you are unable to play the podcast above, click here to find the latest Hitting the Hardwood episodes on Spotify or find it wherever you get your podcasts.

