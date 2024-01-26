Report: Free Agent Forward Alanna Smith to Sign with Minnesota Lynx

The Minnesota Lynx have entered the madness that is WNBA Free Agency by making their first signing of the offseason.

On Friday, ESPN’s Alexa Philippou first reported that free agent forward Alanna Smith plans to sign with the Lynx on a two-year deal, later confirmed by Canis Hoopus. The deal can not become official until Feb. 1.

Smith, who will turn 28 years old in September, brings versatility to Minnesota to go along with an already versatile roster of multi-positional players on the Lynx roster that is headlined by Napheesa Collier.

In her first and only season with the Chicago Sky in 2023, Smith had the best season of her young career while posting career highs in every statistical category. Over 38 regular-season contests, 35 of which were starts, Smith averaged 9.2 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocks over 26.5 minutes. She also tallied career highs of 49.8% shooting from the field and 29.4% from beyond the arc.

Smith first broke in the WNBA in 2019 with the Phoenix Mercury, going on to spent her first three WNBA seasons in Phoenix. After a brief stop in Indiana in 2022, Smith had her breaking out party with the Sky and could expand upon that with an even larger role with Minnesota in 2024.

Over her five-year career, Smith has averaged 5.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.8 blocks and 0.7 steals over 16.4 minutes in 102 games.

A very Cheryl Reeve player who will fit in wonderfully in Minnesota.



Smith will offer the Lynx with a player who can play multiple positions and a forward that fits well in Minnesota as it pertains to her ability to run the floor in transition and operate both in the paint and from anywhere on the floor. Smith can do a little bit of everything and impacts the game in multiple ways, which will be useful in 2024 and beyond as she boosts the depth at the forward position with the Lynx.