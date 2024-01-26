2024 Minnesota Lynx Free Agency Tracker

With WNBA Free Agency underway, we’ll be keeping an updated thread of reputable Lynx news surrounding free agency as it is reported.

One of the most exciting and entertaining times of the year is here with free agency getting underway in the WNBA.

Free agency began on Jan. 11 with teams being able to start offering qualifying contracts to free agents. On Jan. 21, free agents and teams could begin negotiating contracts with teams before making those deals official starting Feb. 1.

For the Minnesota Lynx, they have the ability to make some noise in free agency this offseason, entering the offseason with nearly $642,000 in salary remaining under the cap limit of $1,463,200 in 2024, according to Her Hoop Stats.

Minnesota will use some of that to re-sign players who took the court with the Lynx a season ago, but the Lynx can also try and dip into free agency and made an addition or multiple additions to the roster.

Players still under contract with the Lynx entering the free agency period includes Napheesa Collier, Kayla McBride, Tiffany Mitchell, Jessica Shepard, Diamond Miller and Dorka Juhász. That leaves a good amount of space available for the team to continue to round out the 11 or 12 player roster.

Photo by Ned Dishman/NBAE via Getty Images

Lynx head coach and president of basketball operations Cheryl Reeve told Mitchell Hansen on the Hitting the Hardwood podcast earlier this offseason that the Lynx are going to seriously look at free agency to try and sign a player or players, but that Minnesota wouldn’t overspend on free agents the organization has done in the past.

Reeve also mentioned on that same podcast that the Lynx are still searching for “a third option” to go along with the talents of Collier and McBride, something that held Minnesota back to some extent throughout the 2023 season and in the playoffs.

As free agency continues for Minnesota and the rest of the WNBA, we’ll have all the latest Lynx news here, so make sure to bookmark this page or view it near the top of the Canis Hoopus homepage so you don’t miss out on any of the latest news.

For a full list of the 2024 WNBA free agents, click here.