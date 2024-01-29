Lynx Offseason Update Vol. 18: Smith Leads Emlak Konut, Shepard Impresses With Double-Double

With WNBA Free Agency heating up and as we find out where players plan to take their talents in 2024 before deals can become official starting Feb. 1, Minnesota Lynx players and other players throughout the league continue their offseasons overseas across the globe.

The Lynx have a total of 10 players who are playing this offseason, except for Diamond Miller, who returned home after playing in Hungary at the start of the offseason. Minnesota’s Napheesa Collier Kayla McBride, Nina Milić, Tiffany Mitchell, Lindsay Allen, Jessica Shepard, Dorka Juhász, Diamond Miller, Maia Hirsch, Bridget Carleton and reported newcomer Alanna Smith are playing overseas in Turkey, Italy, Hungary and France this offseason.

In last week’s update, Carleton put together her best offensive showing of the offseason, Collier shined in her return with Fenerbahçe and much more.

Alanna Smith

Istanbul, Turkey

The newest Lynx player has been spending her time in Turkey this offseason while playing for Emlak Konut, putting together an impressive offseason thus far.

Over 22 games overseas, Smith has averaged 18.7 points, 8.6 rebounds, 2.1 steals, 2.0 assists and 1.5 blocks over 29.6 minutes while shooting 48.7% from the field and 38.5% from three.

Over the past week, Smith had a strong week while leading Emlak Konut, ending with a team-best 22 points, nine rebounds and three assists over 34 minutes in an 89-80 loss to Bellona Kayseri on Jan. 22. To round out the week on Jan. 27, Emlak Konut blew out Hatay 92-61, with Smith tallying 15 points, nine rebounds and one assist over 17 minutes.

Emlak Konut SK will have one game over the next week, a Turkey-KBSL game against Cankaya on Feb. 2.

Jessica Shepard

Venice, Italy

The double-double machine that is Shepard continued to stand out with Umana Reyer Venezia this week, building onto a strong offseason already put together by the Lynx center.

Over the past week, Umana Reyer Venezia had one game on the schedule as it awaits the resumption of the EuroCup playoffs, taking down Brixia 81-56 on Jan. 28 in an Italy-Serie A1 battle. In that victory, Shepard impressed with team-high marks of 22 points, 15 rebounds, three assists and one steal over just 28 minutes

Umana Reyer Venezia will have one Italy-Serie A1 game on the schedule this week, a battle against Sanga Milano before the EuroCup playoffs resume Feb. 22.

Napheesa Collier, Kayla McBride and Nina Milić

Istanbul, Turkey

The Collier, McBride and Milić all hit the court with Fenerbahçe this past week with a pair of games on the schedule.

In an 82-49 blowout win over Sespi on Jan. 24, Carleton led with a team-high 21 points, eight rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal over 30 minutes, while McBride posted 10 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals over 31 minutes and Milić added five points, seven rebounds and two assists in 14 minutes off the bench.

In a 108-77 win over Bursa, McBride ended with a near double-double of 21 points, nine assists and two rebounds over 30 minutes, while Collier and Milić didn’t appear in the victory.

Fenerbahçe will return to action this week with a pair of games, a EuroLeague battle against DVTK on Jan. 30 and a Turkey-KBSL contest against Nesibe Aydin on Feb. 2.

Bridget Carleton

Györ, Hungary

Coming off her historic 41-point performance last week, Carleton continued to lead UNI Györ offensively this week.

Over the past week, Carleton and UNI Györ had two games on the schedule, a 76-71 loss to CBK Mersin on Jan. 24 and an 83-64 victory over Szigetszentmiklos on Jan. 27. In the Jan. 24 loss, Carleton posted a team-high 19 points, seven rebounds and one assist over 38 minutes, following that up with seven points and two blocks in just 16 minutes in the Jan. 27 win.

Carleton and UNI Györ will have one game on the schedule this week, a battle against Perfumerias Avenida on Jan. 30 .

Lindsay Allen

Ankara, Turkey

Allen’s offseason with Botas SK continued over the past week with one game on the schedule, a Turkey-KBSL contest against Izmit Belediyespor on Jan. 28.

In a 75-63 victory, Allen tallied a double-double with 13 points, 10 assists and one rebound over 35 minutes while shooting a perfect 7-for-7 from the free throw line.

Botas SK and Allen are back in action with one game coming up this week, a Turkey-KBSL showdown against Hatay on Feb. 2.

Dorka Juhász

Schio, Italy

Juhász has picked up her play as of late with Famila Schio, putting together two balanced outings over the past week in Italy.

In a 73-59 win over Zaragoza on Jan. 24, Juhász tallied 13 points, six rebounds and one assist over 29 minutes, following that up with six points and seven rebounds over 24 minutes in a 61-57 win over Campobasso on Jan. 27.

Juhász and Famila Schio have two more games on the schedule this week, taking on Valencia on Jan. 30 before facing Sassari on Feb. 3.

Maïa Hirsch

Villeneuve d’Ascq, France

Hirsch continues to play in France for Villeneuve d’Ascq this offseason as we wait to see if she makes the move to join the Lynx and the WNBA in 2024.

Over the past week, Villeneuve d’Ascq had two games on the schedule, an 80-71 win over Landes on Jan. 24 and an 85-68 win over Bourges on Jan. 27. However, Hirsch again didn’t appear in either of those games, last appearing in a game on Dec. 13.

So far this offseason, Hirsch has averaged 7.0 points and 3.3 rebounds over 18.2 minutes in nine France-LFB games, also tallying 5.0 points, 2.3 rebounds and 0.9 assists over 16.5 minutes in eight EuroLeague contests.

Tiffany Mitchell

Kigali, Rwanda

After joining Rwanda Energy Group (REG) on a short-term deal to play in the 2023 FIBA Africa Women’s Basketball League earlier this month, Mitchell concluded play in Egypt on Dec. 19.

Over seven games in FIBA African Women’s Basketball League action, Mitchell averaged 23.7 points, 8.1 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.0 steals over 35.6 minutes per contest.

Though her time with REG is now over, Mitchell will begin her season with Athletes Unlimited in February.