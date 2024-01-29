 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Lynx President of Business Operations Carley Knox Named 2024 Twin Cities Pride Grand Marshal

The Lynx President of Business Operations has been named Grand Marshal for 2024 Twin Cities Pride due to her dedication to the LGBTQIA+ community.

By Mitchell Hansen
Courtesy of Twin Cities Pride

Minnesota Lynx President of Basketball Operations Carley Knox has been recognized for her commitment and dedication to the LGBTQIA+ community in the Twin Cities area and beyond.

Twin Cities Pride announced on Sunday that it has named Knox as the Grand Marshal for 2024 Twin Cities Pride in part due to her support and advocacy. The annual Twin Cities Pride festival takes place June 29-30 with the theme of “Show Your Colors 365.”

Knox has been a long-time executive within the Lynx organization, taking over as President of Business Operations in 2021. Knox, who is entering her 14th season with the Lynx in 2024 and her 19th in the WNBA, overseas the day-to-day business operations of the Lynx, including ticket sales and services, logistics, business development with the Lynx President’s Circle and corporate partnerships, season scheduling and is the primary liaison between the team and the WNBA on lead-wide business, COO and marketing initiatives.

Knox first arrived in Minnesota in 2010 as the Lynx’s Business Development Manager, also holding roles of Director of Business Operations and Lynx Vice President of Business Operations before stepping into her current role.

In the announcement of Knox as Grand Marshal in 2024, Twin Cities Pride acknowledged Knox for her “leadership and mission to ensure that the Minnesota Lynx organization is elevating and amplifying the voices of marginalized communities is unwavering.”

Twin Cities Pride added: “She stands up and speaks out — no matter the circumstances — ensuring that we are always welcome in the home of the Lynx. But more than just her work with the Lynx organization, she has personally always been a strong voice and shown up each and every time she is needed.”

Twin Cities Pride strives to empower every LGBTQ+ person to live as their true self, while holding the vision of creating a future where all LGBTQ+ people are valued and celebrated for who they are.

During the 2023 season, Knox joined the Hitting the Hardwood Podcast with Mitchell Hansen to discuss the Lynx organization continuing to impact the community as well as use their voices to help spark change and raise awareness for various things throughout the community and beyond.

