Report: Free Agent Guard Courtney Williams Agrees to Two-Year Deal with Minnesota Lynx

The busy offseason for the Minnesota Lynx continued on Wednesday, the eve of when contracts can become official for free agent players.

According to Khristina Williams of Girls Talk Sports TV, unrestricted free agent Courtney Williams has agreed to sign a two-year fully guaranteed contract with the Lynx to take over the starting point guard role alongside newly acquired guard Natisha Hiedeman.

Love this signing. Since FA opened, I was a fan of Courtney Williams landing in Minnesota. It ended up getting across the finish line. #Lynx https://t.co/Jva9MRaGco — Mitchell Hansen (@M_Hansen13) January 31, 2024

The addition of Williams, which can become official starting Feb. 1, solidifies an area of need on the Lynx for the last few seasons, addressing the gap at the leading guard position that has fluctuated since the retirement of former Lynx Lindsay Whalen in 2018.

Williams, who reunites with fellow Lynx free agent signee Alanna Smith in Minnesota after spending time together in Chicago last season, is coming off a career year in 2023 after signing a one-year contract with the Sky last offseason.

Williams took over the starting point guard spot in Chicago by tallying averages of 10.4 points, 6.3 assists, 6.0 rebounds and 1.0 steals over 30.1 minutes in all 40 regular season games. Along with her ability to impact the game in multiple areas, notably scoring, facilitating and even rebounding, the veteran guard shot of 43.7% from the field and 44.3% from deep in 2023.

I saw a lot of Courtney Williams when watching Alanna Smith film last weekend and Lynx fans are going to love her.



Plays with great pace, is a creative scorer + playmaker, and shot the lights out last season (44.3% from 3). Love this pickup.



Lynx will be a lot of fun in 2024. https://t.co/IYcyXLj92F — Jack Borman (@jrborman13) January 31, 2024

Prior to her time with the Sky, Williams played one season in Phoenix, a total of five seasons in Connecticut and two years in Atlanta before joining Chicago and now signing with her fifth WNBA team in Minnesota. Over her nine-year WNBA career, Williams has averaged 12.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 0.9 steals over 249 games while shooting 43.7% from the field, 37.5% from three and 72.6% from the free throw line.

Williams’ veteran leadership, fiery personality and tendencies as a floor general and producer on offense will boost Minnesota’s guard play immediately. And the pairing of her with Hiedeman officially addresses a question at point guard that has been there for the last few years and builds onto the Lynx’s already strong offseason.