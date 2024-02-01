Wolves’ Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns Selected to 2024 NBA All-Star Game

Minnesota Timberwolves stars Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns have been selected to the 2024 NBA All-Star Game in Indianapolis. Edwards and Towns were named after a voting process in which the 30 NBA Head Coaches select two guards, three front-court players and two wild cards (any position).

Fans saw the news drop on Thursday night’s edition of Inside the NBA on TNT.

This is the second All-Star Game appearance for Edwards, who is averaging 25.5 points on 46.4/38.9/84.2 shooting splits (all four marks are career-highs), 5.2 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.5 blocks across 34.9 minutes per game across 45 contests.

Ant’s first experience at All-Star weekend came last year in Salt Lake City after NBA Commissioner Adam Silver named him an injury replacement. Edwards scored 12 points on 6/8 shooting in 17 minutes as a member of Team LeBron, who lost to Team Giannis 184-175. James selected Ant with the first selection in the All-Star Game reserves draft.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft is enjoying his most efficient season as a pro, leading the Timberwolves to the top spot in the Western Conference standings at 34-14 after Minnesota was projected to be a fringe playoff/Play-In team leading up to the 2023-24 campaign.

Towns is an All-Star for the fourth time, coming on the heels of an incredible January in which he averaged 25.6 points on 54.7/49.5/84.3 shooting splits, 7.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists, helping the Timberwolves maintain hold of the top seed in the Western Conference.

The former Kentucky star is averaging 22.7 points on 52.2/44.3/87.2 shooting splits, 8.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 1.3 stocks in 33.2 minutes per game across 47 contests. His elite 3-point shooting clip of 44.3% is a career-high and ranks second in the NBA among players with at least 235 attempts. Towns is one of five rotation players to shoot at least 50% from the floor, 40% from beyond the arc and 85% from the free throw line. He is also second in the NBA in win shares (2.9) right behind Rudy Gobert.

When KAT last made the All-Star Game in 2022, he became the first center in NBA History to ever win the 3-Point Contest, by way of scoring the most points ever in the final round of the competition.

