Ex-Lynx Guard Lindsay Allen to Sign with Sky

Following the news of Rachel Banham leaving the Minnesota Lynx in free agency, the other point guard on the Lynx roster in 2023 has also reportedly signed elsewhere this offseason.

First reported by Howard Megdal of The Next and later announced by the team, point guard Lindsay Allen has agreed to a two-year contract with the Chicago Sky in free agency.

Allen spent two seasons with the Lynx, first arriving to the team in 2022 on a trio of seven-day contracts that converted into a rest-of-season contract. After nine games with Minnesota that season, Allen re-signed with the Lynx last offseason and took over starting point guard duties during the 2023 campaign before her season came to an end early due to injury.

Over her career in Minnesota, Allen averaged 6.3 points, 4.2 assists, 2.2 rebounds and 0.5 steals ovr 38 games, recording shooting marks of 42.3% from the field and 31.3% from three. The best season of her career thus far occurred in 2023 when she started in 20 of her 29 appearances while averaging 6.2 points, a career-high 4.5 assists, career-best 2.4 rebounds and 0.6 steals in a career-most 24.1 minutes per contest.

Allen has shown the ability to serve as a steady floor general in her time with Minnesota after spending time with New York, Las Vegas and Indiana prior to arriving to the Lynx. One area of focus for Allen will be her consistency on the offensive end, notably from three, but is something she has time to work on at just 29 years old.

In preparation for the 2024 season, Allen has spent her offseason in Turkey with Botas SK, averaging 14.7 points, 8.0 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 0.6 steals in 25 Turkey-KBSL contests. Allen will look to build off that strong offseason with a fresh opportunity in Chicago with a team that will likely be able to utilize her more than the Lynx could this summer.

For more coverage on the Lynx during WNBA Free Agency, visit our Free Agency Tracker.