Hitting the Hardwood Podcast: Breaking Down What Free Agent Additions Can Bring to Lynx

The Hitting the Hardwood Podcast is a weekly Minnesota Lynx-dedicated podcast hosted by our own Mitchell Hansen. Hitting the Hardwood will provide Lynx, WNBA and basketball fans with exclusive news, interviews and information on the Lynx and the WNBA while providing dedicated and quality basketball coverage throughout the year.

Each podcast, Hansen sits down with fellow reporters, writers and journalists, people throughout the WNBA landscape, Lynx players and coaches, and more while discussing all things Lynx.

On this week’s episode of Hitting the Hardwood, Mitchell Hansen is joined by WNBA and NBA writer Stephen PriGeon-Garner, who covers the Chicago Sky for CHGO and the Phoenix Suns for Bright Side of the Sun.

Follow PriGeon-Garner on X at @StayTrueSDot3 and find a full list of his basketball coverage, including his WNBA and NBA podcasts.

Some of the topics on this week’s podcast include:

— Discussing the moves made throughout the WNBA this offseason and some surprises that have occurred so far during free agency

— Moves made by both the Minnesota Lynx and the Chicago Sky this offseason, both in free agency and the trade market

— What Lynx fans can expect from Minnesota’s pair of free agent signings, Courtney Williams and Alanna Smith, among others

— The chemistry Williams and Smith established together in Chicago and some attributes they will bring to the floor with the Lynx in 2024

— Discussing the moves made by Minnesota and how they address the needs of the team while surrounding Napheesa Collier and others the proper tools to succeed

— What the Sky have done so far this offseason and the moves they have made, including signing former Lynx guard Lindsay Allen in free agency

— Discussing what Minnesota and Chicago would look like during the 2024 season, including expectations and predictions for where both teams could land in the standings

— Much more!

