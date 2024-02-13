Game Preview #54: Wolves at Blazers

After a dominant 121-100 win over the Los Angeles Clippers last night, Rudy Gobert and the Minnesota Timberwolves are back in action tonight as they take on Jerami Grant and the 14th-place Portland Trail Blazers.

This will be the Wolves sixth back-to-back of the season. Minnesota is 3-2 on the season in games with zero days rest with the last such game coming on January 25th when the Timberwolves defeated the Brooklyn Nets after beating the Washington Wizards the night before.

Game Info

Who: Minnesota Timberwolves (37-16) at Portland Trail Blazers (15-37)

When: Tuesday, February 13th at 9:00 PM CT

Where: Moda Center — Portland, Oregon

TV: Bally Sports North (Michael Grady, Jim Petersen and Lea B. Olsen)

Radio: Wolves App, iHeart Radio

Line: Wolves -7.5 | Total: 213 (courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook)

Injury Report

Updated as of Tuesday 2/13 at 4:00 PM CT

Minnesota

QUESTIONABLE:

Anthony Edwards (right knee soreness)

Jaden McDaniels (left index finger sprain)

Wendell Moore Jr. (left knee soreness)

OUT:

Jaylen Clark (right Achilles tendon rupture rehab)

Leonard Miller (G League assignment)

Portland

PROBABLE:

Duop Reath (right knee tendinitis)

Anfernee Simons (left ankle sprain)

QUESTIONABLE:

Scoot Henderson (left foot sprain)

Juan Minaya (G League assignment)

Rayan Rupert (G League assignment)

OUT:

Malcolm Brogdon (right elbow tendinitis)

Moses Brown (left wrist fracture)

Shaedon Sharpe (lower abdominal surgery)

Robert Williams III (right knee ligament tear)

What to Watch For

Keeping Focus Against a Lesser Opponent

After beating down the Clippers last night, the Wolves don’t have much time to bask in their win as they play again tonight, this time against a team with a lot less firepower.

The Blazers have the second-worst record in the west, only in front of the San Antonio Spurs, and have currently lost their last four games. They will also be without a few of their better players including Malcolm Brogdon and Shaedon Sharpe.

On paper, this should be a game the Timberwolves dominate, even with the rest disadvantage. Minnesota has shown of late

Just in the last few weeks, the Wolves have blown late-game leads to the Charlotte Hornets, San Antonio Spurs, and Chicago Bulls, all below .500 teams with the Bulls being the only team of that group anywhere near contention for the Play-in Tournament.

Coming off a huge win and with the All-Star break looming, this game in Portland would be a classic “trap game” for any team. It will be important for the Wolves to play solid for all 48 minutes, as they’ve shown closing out games against less talented teams to be an issue of late.

OKC Tiebreaker

This game against the Trail Blazers comes with a bit of added importance for Minnesota as both teams are in the Northwest division. While divisions don’t usually play much of a role in the NBA, especially when one team is more than 21 games ahead of the other, in the case of this intra-division matchup, it does.

The Wolves currently sit with the best record in the Western Conference with the Oklahoma City Thunder one game back. If the Thunder were to catch up to Minnesota and finish tied with the Wolves at the end of the season, this game against Portland could prove pivotal.

With the Timberwolves and Thunder splitting their four matchups this season, the standings tiebreaker would usually move to conference record, but in this case, the division champion needs to be crowned first.

The next tiebreaker for the division championship after head-to-head is division record. Currently, the Timberwolves have a slight edge in their divisional record as they are 6-2 (.750) against divisional opponents with the Thunder being 10-4 (.714).

The Timberwolves still have half their division games left including three matchups with the defending champion Denver Nuggets with the Thunder only having matchups against the Trail Blazers and Utah Jazz left on their division schedule.

If the Timberwolves and Thunder were to finish tied in divisional record, the tiebreak would then fall to conference record, where the Wolves currently have a four-game advantage.

With the Wolves next two games being against the Blazers, winning these next two games becomes oddly important as doing so would put Minnesota in the driver’s seat for securing the number one seed in the Western Conference.