Lynx Sign Forward Jaime Nared to Training Camp Contract

The Minnesota Lynx continue to fill out their roster ahead of training camp in April, adding another player on a training camp deal this offseason.

On Tuesday, the Lynx announced they signed forward Jaime Nared to a training camp contract, joining Liz Dixon, Taylor Soule and Kayana Trayer as the four players who have so far agreed to terms with Minnesota on a camp deal, which is a one-year, unprotected contract for the league minimum.

Nared, a 28-year-old forward, is currently playing overseas in the Women’s Basketball Super League with Izmit Belediyespor in Turkey. In 21 games in the Turkey-KBSL at the time of her signing with the Lynx, Nared has averaged 18.6 points, 9.1 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks while shooting 45.5% from the field, 25.8% from three and 81.1% from the free throw line over 34.4 minutes per contest.

The 6-foot-2 versatile forward, who can swap between the guard and forward positions, last appeared in the WNBA in 2019 with the Las Vegas Aces. Nared broke into the professional level in 2018 after being selected by the Aces with the 13th overall pick in the 2018 WNBA Draft.

Over two seasons in the WNBA, Nared appeared in a total of 32 games over two seasons, averaging 2.5 points, 1.4 rebounds, 0.4 steals and 0.4 blocks over 8.9 minutes off the bench in Las Vegas. Nared signed a training camp contract with the Indiana Fever in 2022, but was waived by the team before the season began.

Prior to joining the WNBA, Nared played four seasons at the University of Tennessee, playing in 128 games and starting in 94 of those contests as a Volunteer. In her collegiate career, Nared averaged 11.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.2 steals in 36.9 minutes per contest while shooting career marks of 39% from the field and 28.8% from three.

