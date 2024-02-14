Canis Pulsus - Vol. 31: NBA Trade Deadline Results

It’s been a week since the NBA trade deadline has passed. 44 of our readers chimed in with their final determination on which teams won their trades. As we all know, trade “winners and losers” are determined within less than a year after they’re consummated.

Wolves receive: Monte Morris

Pistons receive: Shake Milton, Troy Brown Jr., 2nd round pick

Very satisfied (63.6%)

No voters were dissatisfied with this deal, as Milton’s time in a Minnesota Timberwolves jersey were clearly numbered. Trading away Brown Jr. and a 2030 second round pick felt like a small price to pay to address one of the biggest holes in the Wolves roster, let alone a player that Tim Connelly has coveted for quite some time now.

Full voting results:

Wizards receive: Marvin Bagley, Isaiah Livers, two 2nd round picks

Pistons receive: Danilo Gallinari (Waived), Mike Muscala

Even trade / Slightly good for WAS (38.1% each)

Only 2.4% gave a favorable nod to the Pistons for this salary dump. This is probably because Detroit essentially acquired Bagley from the Kings for two second round picks in 2022, signed him to a 3-year $37.5 million contract, just to pay two more second round picks to get off said deal. Truly some David Kahn wizardry there.

Full voting results:

Raptors receive: Bruce Brown, Jordan Nwora, Kira Lewis Jr., two 1st round picks, conditional 1st round pick

Pacers receive: Pascal Siakam, 2nd round pick

Pelicans receive: Cash

Very good for IND (26.2%)

Over 50% voted in favor of the Pacers with only 30% in favor of the Raptors. Obviously Indiana got the best player in the deal here, but did pay a considerable price for him. Masai Ujiri has just about completed his teardown and will still have a lot of work to do soon.

Full voting results:

HEAT receive: Terry Rozier

Hornets receive: Kyle Lowry (Waived), 1st round pick

Slightly good for MIA (42.9%)

Only 16% of voters favored Charlotte. Could they have done better than netting Miami’s 2027 first round pick (lottery protected, unprotected in 2028)? It all really depends on how you think Miami will pan out in a few seasons. That said, it makes sense for the HEAT to go all-in, as General Soreness’ ailments will only become more dubious as time moves forward.

Full voting results:

Rockets receive: Steven Adams

Grizzlies receive: Victor Oladipo (Waived), three 2nd round picks

Even trade (38.1%)

This was a fairly even split with about 33% in favor of Memphis and 28% in favor of Houston. It was a bit of an unexpected move, as Memphis is clearly tanking while Steve-O is also spending his season recovering from knee surgery. It appears the Grizzlies preferred the chest of second rounders over paying the soon-to-be 31-year-old center $12.6 million in the final year of his contract next season.

Full voting results:

Celtics receive: Xavier Tillman Jr.

Grizzlies receive: Lamar Stevens, two 2nd round picks

Slightly good for BOS (43.9%)

The Celtics received 60% approval for this move, while the Grizzlies garnered just 10% of the vote. Two second round picks feels like a fair price to pay to acquire a useful second/third string big as injury insurance for Porzingis and to backup the 37-year-old Al Horford.

Full voting results:

Pistons receive: Simone Fontecchio

Jazz receive: Kevin Knox (Waived), Gabriele Procida, 2nd round pick

Even trade (50%)

This was the most evenly split result of the trades polled. Amid the Pistons wholesale at the deadline, they scooped up the Italian marksman who garnered praise from around the league as an intriguing 3&D role player. Meanwhile, the Jazz acquired a second round pick in the upcoming draft, and the rights to Procida. Procida, also Italian, is an athletic forward who is actually playing in Alba Berlin with one of his best buds, Matteo Spagnolo.

Full voting results:

Raptors receive: Kelly Olynyk, Ochai Agbaji

Jazz receive: Otto Porter Jr., Kira Lewis Jr., 1st round pick

Slightly good for UTA (34.1%)

The Jazz received 46% of the total vote in comparison to 29% for the Raptors. Utah may have given up the best player(s) in the trade, but they also received pick insurance in the form of Toronto’s 2024 first rounder, as their own first may potentially end up in Oklahoma City’s hands.

Full voting results:

Thunder receive: Gordon Hayward

Hornets receive: Tre Mann, Vasilije Micić, Dāvis Bertāns, two 2nd round picks, cash

Slightly good for OKC (31%)

57% of voters favored the Thunder potentially landing a dangerous sixth man off the bench. It comes with the “potential” tag because Hayward has hardly been able to stay reliably healthy for a while. He hasn’t eclipsed 53 games played for each of the past four seasons and is currently on track to make it five. He comes to Oklahoma City nursing a calf injury that will keep him out of game action until at least through the All-Star break. The soon-to-be 34-year-old, who’s earning $31.5 million this season, will also be a free agent this summer. Kudos to Charlotte for picking up a pair of intriguing players and two seconds to boot.

Full voting results:

Mavericks receive: Daniel Gafford

Wizards receive: Richaun Holmes, 2nd round pick

Slightly good for DAL / Even trade (34.1% each)

Despite over a third of voters saying it was an even trade, 61% felt Dallas came out on top. The early returns have been favorable, as the defensive-minded big man can also double as an above average vertical threat. Gafford appears to pair very well with Luka and Kyrie in his short stint in a Mavericks jersey so far.

Full voting results:

Knicks receive: Bojan Bogdanovic, Alec Burks

Pistons receive: Quentin Grimes, Evan Fournier, Malachi Flynn, Ryan Archidiacono (Waived), two 2nd round picks, cash

Very good for NYK (50%)

A whopping 90.5% of voters felt that the Knicks did well here. It seems like they paid the small price of Grimes plus two second rounders to add two dangerous scorers to a team that already has an elite defense. Bojan has been one of the marquee trade market names for some time and despite Detroit trying to hold out for first rounders, they ended up blinking in negotiations.

Full voting results:

Nets receive: Dennis Schröder, Thaddeus Young (Waived)

Raptors receive: Spencer Dinwiddie (Waived)

Even trade (50%)

The results were a bit wonky here as the data collector (Me), miscoded some of the responses. Either way, it appears that there weren’t too strong of opinions on this trade. Brooklyn received the only active player for the respective teams here, so they may get the nod.

Full voting results:

Mavericks receive: PJ Washington Jr., two 2nd round picks

Hornets receive: Seth Curry, Grant Williams, 1st round pick

Slightly good for CHA (34.1%)

PJ Washington, despite performing well in the advanced PKP draft model, has been mostly inconsistent in his time in Charlotte. The fact that they were able to turn him (and two second rounders) for a lightly protected 2027 first round pick and a pair of functional role players earned them about 49% approval ratings. Only a quarter of voters liked this move for Dallas, who lose a valuable floor spacer.

Full voting results:

Suns receive: Royce O’Neale, David Roddy

Grizzlies receive: Yuta Watanabe, Chimezie Metu, 1st round pick swap

Nets receive: Keita Bates-Diop, Jordan Goodwin, rights to Vanja Marinković, three 2nd round picks

Slightly good for PHX (36.6%)

Phoenix traded four minimum contract role players and three second round picks for O’Neale and Roddy, as they continue to push all of their chips in for a title run. 63% of voters felt this three-team deal favored the Suns, as they gained a key rotation player (or two) which they desperately need to surround their big three with.

Full voting results:

Bucks receive: Patrick Beverley

Sixers receive: Cameron Payne, 2nd round pick

Slightly good for MIL (47.5%)

Only 15% liked this move for the Sixers, though it was likely in their calculus to sign Kyle Lowry off the buyout market. That said, the vast majority felt that adding our old friend, Patrick Beverley, was a worthwhile investment for Milwaukee. Their issue has been on the defensive end and it’s harder to find many better “coaches on the floor” than Pat.

Full voting results:

Sixers receive: Buddy Hield

Pacers receive: Doug McDermott, Furkan Korkmaz (Waived), two 2nd round picks, cash

Spurs receive: Marcus Morris Sr. (Waived), 2nd round pick, cash

Slightly good for PHI (37.5%)

57.5% of respondents liked the move for Philadelphia, as they got the best player in the trade. Hield will be a valuable shot maker, especially if Embiid returns for their postseason push. Indiana also earned some positive marks too, likely from pilfering Doug McDermott from potential buyout teams. Meanwhile, the Spurs cut Morris, who may be a buyout target for the Timberwolves.

Full voting results:

What rumored trade would you have made instead and/or in addition to what unfolded?

Trade for Royce O’Neale

A handful of voters mentioned O’Neale’s name in their desires. Would the Wolves have been able to match the asking price that Brooklyn requested? Unlikely. Tyus Jones also came up as well, but the Wizards didn’t appear ready to sell low on the Apple Valley-native either.

Will the Timberwolves make the play-in tournament?

No (92.7%)

Previous response: No (67%)

This question is rather meaningless at this point. The Wolves will most likely bypass the play-in altogether in their quest for championship number one.

Full voting results:

Will the Timberwolves make the playoffs?

Yes (100%)

Previous response: Yes (100%)

Nothing has changed here, as voters have not waned from their 100% confidence in making the playoffs since

Full voting results:

My feelings on the direction of the Timberwolves are...

Very optimistic (58.1%)

Previous grade: Very optimistic (88%)

Though the “Very optimistic” crowd has died down by 30%, only 4.7% of the masses felt any pessimism despite a rocky stretch for the Wolves. Will Monte Morris help re-right the ship? A 2-0 start and sunny forecast looks promising.

Full voting results: