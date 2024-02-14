Reacts Survey: Grading the Wolves’ Performance at the NBA Trade Deadline

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Minnesota Timberwolves fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

There was a feeling that the Wolves would do something at this year’s NBA Trade Deadline, but President of Basketball Tim Connelly had a few different directions he and his staff could go in. We asked about that in our last survey before deadline.

When asked to choose the Timberwolves’ biggest need between backup point guard, movement shooting, or a bench scorer.

61% of respondents chose backup point guard.

So, most of you would probably give a favorable grade to the move that sent Shake Milton, Troy Brown Jr. and a 2030 second-round pick to the Detroit Pistons in exchange for Monte Morris, who has since played in two games for the Timberwolves this week.

After the trades go through, NBA teams in the race for home-court advantage in the playoffs generally compete for free agent veterans on expiring contracts who get bought out after deadline day moves that land them with sellers. Minnesota was expected to be an active team in the buyout market given they are competing for the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference and they currently have only 13 full-time players on the roster.

Old friend Patrick Beverley broke some news after the Super Bowl on Sunday night, tweeting that his ex-Clippers and Sixers teammate Marcus Morris Sr. was “leaning towards” signing with the Wolves. Morris Sr. still has not yet agreed to a buyout with the San Antonio Spurs, but is expected to reach one prior to the deadline to do so on March 1, after which players who are waived are ineligible to play in the postseason. After he clears waivers (which takes 48 hours), he would be eligible to sign with Minnesota, whose first seven games after the All-Star break are at Target Center.

So, with all of that in mind, we’re asking you four questions this week. Tap in below and cast your vote!

1) What grade (A-F) would you give the Monte Morris trade?

2) If Marcus Morris Sr. joined the Wolves via buyout on a rest-of-the-season deal, what grade (A-F) would you give the pickup?

3) After these two moves, what seed do you think the Timberwolves will have in the postseason?

4) If you had your choice of the following buyout players, who would you want the Wolves to sign?