Game Preview #55: Wolves at Blazers

The Minnesota Timberwolves are back in action in the Rose City on Thursday night for a rematch with the Portland Trail Blazers to in their final game before the 2024 NBA All-Star break.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker and the Wolves used a big fourth quarter run to dismantle the Blazers and secure a 121-109 win on Tuesday night, moving to 2-0 against their Northwest division opponent this season.

Game Info

Who: Minnesota Timberwolves (38-16) at Portland Trail Blazers (15-38)

When: Thursday, February 15th at 9:00 PM CT

Where: Moda Center — Portland, Oregon

TV: Bally Sports North (Michael Grady, Jim Petersen and Lea B. Olsen)

Radio: Wolves App, iHeart Radio

Line: Wolves -9 | Total: 216 (courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook)

Injury Report

Updated as of Wednesday 2/14 at 9:00 PM CT

Minnesota

QUESTIONABLE:

Anthony Edwards (right knee soreness)

Wendell Moore Jr. (left knee soreness)

OUT:

Jaylen Clark (right Achilles tendon rupture rehab)

Portland

PROBABLE:

Scoot Henderson (left foot sprain)

OUT:

Malcolm Brogdon (right elbow tendinitis)

Moses Brown (left wrist fracture)

Juan Minaya (G League assignment)

Rayan Rupert (G League assignment)

Shaedon Sharpe (lower abdominal surgery)

Robert Williams III (right knee ligament tear)

What to Watch For

Need For (Limiting) Speed

The Timberwolves unquestionably have the league’s top defense with a 108.8 defensive rating — more than two points better than the No. 2 Cleveland Cavaliers — but speed and explosiveness are offensive attributes that have given Minnesota trouble all season long.

When you look at the most points the Wolves have allowed in single games so far this season, you’ll see teams like the Phoenix Suns (Devin Booker and Grayson Allen), Chicago Bulls (Coby White), Atlanta Hawks (Trae Young), Philadelphia 76ers (Tyrese Maxey), Sacramento Kings (De’Aaron Fox and Malik Monk), New Orleans Pelicans (Zion Williamson, Jose Alvarado and Trey Murphy II) and Detroit Pistons (Jaden Ivey).

Portland has two such players that fit the description in Scoot Henderson and Anfernee Simons. While they use their athleticism in different ways, both are extremely effective at compromising a defense. Henderson prefers to use his speed on straight line drives to get into the paint, where he can use his broad shoulders and 200-pound frame to finish through smaller guards at the rim or make creative passes after the defense collapses. Simons, meanwhile, prefers to dart into soft spots of the defense after coming around screens for pull-up jumpers, or create space for his step-back and side-step jumpers.

The Scoot x Bari connection is elite pic.twitter.com/XmzTt8XfiP — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) February 14, 2024

Henderson finished Tuesday’s game with 14 points on 4/9 shooting (5/5 on free throws) and a game-high nine assists in 34 minutes off the bench. Four of those assists were inside at the rim, and three were for 3-pointers on the perimeter. Even when the Wolves tried to ice ball screens to keep him from creating in the middle of the floor, he jetted passed the second defender to the baseline, where he created open looks either for himself or others.

Simons scored 20 for the Blazers, but required 19 shots to get there as a result of shooting 2/9 from inside the arc. He made two triples apiece in the second and third quarters to keep Portland within striking distance, and created hockey assist opportunities for his teammates when the defenses would overreact to his playing off the catch. Jaden McDaniels guarded Jerami Grant in the first half, but switched onto Simons in the second half, in which Simons shot just 2/10. I’d expect McDaniels to check Simons from the jump on Thursday so there’s more length out to there to dissuade Simons from taking movement triples and force him to play inside the arc.

Preventing Henderson from wreaking havoc off the dribble as a playmaker and scorer at the rim or free throw line (where he is shooting 97.1% on 5.7 attempts over his last eight games) while also limiting Simons’ quick strike ability from all over the floor should be one of, if not the Wolves’ top priority defensively.

Win With Size

The Timberwolves overwhelmed the Blazers inside in Round 1 on Tuesday. Minnesota scored 50 points in the paint, led by 22 (!!) from Anthony Edwards, 14 from Rudy Gobert, and six from Naz Reid. Those are all rock solid marks from a Wolves team playing either without Karl-Anthony Towns for large stretches due to foul trouble, or with a much less aggressive version of him on the drive, afraid of having to sit back down as a result of another offensive foul.

That number would’ve soared past the 55.1 points in the paint per game Portland allows (26th in the NBA), but the Timberwolves earned 33 trips to the free throw line (tied for second-most in a game this season), where they connected on a season-high 30 freebies. Towns (8/8), Anderson (6/6) and Edwards (5/5) each made all of their attempts.

Beyond that, the Wolves corralled 12 offensive rebounds they turned into 17 second chance points. Gobert grabbed six of them, but made a ton more missed much more difficult for Portland to bring down because of his activity on the glass. While Portland did score 19 fast break points, the Wolves should be able to “play big” in the paint and score inside against a Grant/Deandre Ayton frontline better than the Blazers can convert in transition — if Towns stays out of foul trouble.

A renewed focus to post Towns up on Grant, run pick-and-roll to force Ayton to defend in space and on the roll against Gobert, and setting stagger screens up for Edwards against either Toumani Camara or Matisse Thybulle to give Ant a runway into the paint once again should all combine to produce a 60+ point night in the paint on Thursday.

The quicker the Wolves can establish themselves around the rim, the easier it will be to create open 3-point looks, an area the Timberwolves have done a much better job in of late. Minnesota is 24th in the league in 3-point attempts (32.0 per game) on the season despite ranking second in percentage (39.3%). But over the last five games, Minnesota has upped their attempts to 36.6 per game (11th), while also shooting an even better percentage (41.5%), which includes a down night in Los Angeles on Monday (11/34 — 32.4%).