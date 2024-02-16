Lynx Sign Forward Ruthy Hebard to Training Camp Contract

The Minnesota Lynx have added another player to their roster leading up to the start of training camp in a few short months, announcing their fifth training camp addition.

On Friday, Minnesota announced it agreed to a contract with forward Ruthy Hebard on a training camp deal, joining Jaime Nared, Liz Dixon, Taylor Soule and Kayana Traylor as the Lynx training camp additions thus far. All of those contracts are one-year, unprotected contracts for the league minimum.

Hebard, a 25-year-old forward, broke into the WNBA in 2020 with the Chicago Sky as the eighth overall pick out of Oregon. Over her four-year career in Chicago, which included being part of the 2021 WNBA Championship team, Hebard averaged 4.5 points, 3.2 rebounds, 0.5 assists and 0.5 steals over 13.0 minutes in 95 games (12 of which were starts). She holds career shooting marks of 57.5% from the field and 74.3% from the free throw line.

A season ago, Hebard appeared in 19 contests with the Sky, posting 3.9 points and 2.4 rebounds over 9.2 minutes while shooting 58.5% from the field.

The Alaska native had the best season of her young career in 2021, her sophomore season. During that year with the Sky, Hebard started in six of her 30 appearances while averaging career-best marks of 5.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.7 blocks per game.

Prior to entering the WNBA, the 6-foot-4 forward compiled a strong four-year collegiate career at Oregon, playing in a total of 144 games. Over her college career, Hebard averaged 16.4 points, 9.0 rebounds, 1.2 steals, 1.0 blocks and 0.9 assists while shooting 65.1% from the field.

In her final season with the Ducks in 2019-20, Hebard averaged 17.3 points, 9.6 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.1 blocks over 33 games in her senior season. She remains Oregon’s all-time leader in field goal percentage (65.1%) and field goals made (987).

Hebard now joins a Lynx squad that is searching for more depth in the paint, especially with Jessica Shepard and Nikolina Milić planning to miss the 2024 WNBA season, so she will get the opportunity to showcase what she can provide to Minnesota in the attempt to grab a final roster spot.

