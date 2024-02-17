Wolves’ NBA 2K24 Ratings Dip Despite Franchise-Best Record Pre-All-Star Break

On Thursday night, the Minnesota Timberwolves exploded into the 2024 All-Star break with a 37-point win over the Portland Trail Blazers. That was the team's fourth straight win of 12 or more points and their 13th win of 20 or more points on the season, an NBA-best. 55 games in, the Wolves sit content with their 39 wins, a franchise record for most wins at the All-Star break. Just getting to that amount of games in the left-hand column through an entire season has been difficult for Minnesota over the years. There have been 21 seasons where the Timberwolves failed to reach 39 wins by the end of the regular season.

This has been a historic season by all accounts. The Wolves, who have been in first place in the Western Conference for most of the season, are finally winning, and the buzz felt around the team is at an all-time high. Despite the euphoric feeling from the players and fans and the team’s improved play as of late, NBA 2K24 still knocked down the ratings of a few members of the Wolves in its latest ratings update.

Karl-Anthony Towns: 88 OVR (+1 from last rating)

Karl-Anthony Towns’ 2K rating keeps on getting better, and very for good reason. Much talk surrounded the Wolves, alluding to the fact that Anthony Edwards has passed Towns on the totem pole as the clear-cut number-one option. Ant has been terrific this season; there is no arguing with that, but KAT has had a lot to do with his team’s success on both sides of the ball — becoming a co-leader with Edwards.

Since the last rating update, Towns has averaged 21.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 2.4 assists on 50.7% from the floor, 42.9% from deep, and 86.3% from the line over 10 games. He was also named to his fourth All-Star Game during that span.

The Kentucky Wildcat has been a new version of himself this season. He has been incredibly efficient and smart on offense while putting together the best defensive season of his career, all while playing next to the 7-foot-1 Rudy Gobert at an incredibly high level. Karl has been playing like the seasoned veteran that he is, which is a massive reason why the Wolves are the best team in the Western Conference. Aside from random foul issues, Head Coach Chris Finch and his staff have been able to count on KAT to give them north of 20 points on highly efficient shooting splits every game.

It has been a joy to watch him dominate and thoroughly enjoy the process and his team. For someone who has been through as much as Karl has, this extended success on a personal and team-wide level is incredibly deserved.

Naz Reid: 79 OVR (-1 from last rating)

On the other end of the spectrum is Naz Reid, who has seen his 2K rating slowly dip lately. Leading up to the last update, Reid compiled three straight games with just five points. He was in a lull on offense then, but since then, his play has trended back up into the type of player we have grown accustomed to seeing this season.

Over the 10 games since the last update, Reid is averaging 11.4 points and 4.7 rebounds on 46.3% from the floor and 47.4% from deep in 23 minutes per game.

Big Jelly’s calling card all season has been his plug-and-play ability off the bench. For the vast majority of the season, he has been the only bench player capable of scoring off the dribble at a high and productive level. He is a 6-foot-9 center with dribbling skills similar to a combo guard, which allows him to thrive against slower backup centers. However, as of late, Reid’s been having more success spacing off the ball.

Naz’s success and off-ball frequency over the last handful of games are primarily because of the lineups implemented with him on the floor. He has shared the floor with Towns, Gobert, or Edwards quite a bit, which, naturally, leads to more corner three-point looks because of all the pick-and-rolls and pick-and-pops being run.

Regardless, he has been efficient in whatever role, wherever on the floor. Whether that means he is attacking into the paint or waiting patiently away from the play, a high percentage typically looks like the outcome — leading me to believe that his recent dipped rating is a poor decision from the folks at 2K.

Monté Morris: 77 OVR (-1 from last rating)

There isn’t much to speak of with this altercation. Since the last rating update, Monté Morris made his 2023-24 debut with the Detroit Pistons, was traded to the Timberwolves, and has played in just nine total games, with his averages sitting at 4.6 points, 1.6 rebounds, and 1.5 assists on 35.6% from the floor and 15.8% from three in 12.8 minutes per game.

2K typically lowers a player’s rating when they return from or suffer an injury; the same thing is happening with Morris. However, he has shown flashes of what he is capable of doing come Playoff time for the Wolves. The 6-foot-3 guard is still ramping back up after missing the first 43 games of the season. Still, his ability to score with the ball in his hands, connect on off-ball triples, and make the correct passes without turning it over has already been put on display, albeit in a small sample size.