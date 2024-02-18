Lynx Legend Seimone Augustus Named 2024 Basketball Hall of Fame Finalist

When basketball fans think of Seimone Augustus, they remember her lengthy career owning the court collegiately at LSU and later in the WNBA with the Minnesota Lynx.

They think of her jump shot, her signature crossover, her energy, and ultimately, her dominance.

And now, we all might officially be able to call her something that seems like a forgone conclusion: A Naismith Memorial Hall of Famer.

On Friday, Augustus was one of 14 individuals announced as finalists for the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame Class of 2024, joining other players, coaches, broadcasters and front office personnel who have also changed the game over the years. If inducted, Augustus would join fellow Lynx teammate and Minnesota great Lindsay Whalen, who was inducted in 2022.

2024 Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Finalists. #24HoopClass pic.twitter.com/97Kvix6J4d — Basketball HOF (@Hoophall) February 16, 2024

Augustus’ potential induction into the Hall of Fame joins the growing list of accolades the Lynx legend and Baton Rouge native has earned following her playing career.

Last December, Augustus was one of three former Lynx players who headlined the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2024. Earlier in 2023, she was named to Minnesota’s All-25 Team, honoring the top 25 players in franchise history, and also had her jersey retired and a statue put up at her alma mater, LSU, becoming the first female athlete in school history to have a statue on campus. She is also one of four Lynx players to have her jersey retired and hung in the Target Center rafters.

“Seimone is one of the greatest one-on-one players the game of basketball has ever seen,” Cheryl Reeve said via a statement when Augustus was named to the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame. “It was a thrill to watch Seimone give defenders fits with her patented crossover move and ‘Mone floaters’.”

Augustus was one of the first players on the Lynx roster before the dynasty era began, an era which resulted in four WNBA Championships. The No. 1 pick in the 2006 draft, Augustus spent her first 14 seasons in Minnesota before concluding her career with Los Angeles in 2020.

In her time with the Lynx, Augustus averaged 15.9 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists over 370 games while earning seven All-Star nods, six All-WNBA selections and was named the 2006 Rookie of the Year. Augustus remains the franchise leader in points (5,479) and games played, also sitting in the top 10 in the WNBA in scoring.

“Minnesota has always been home,” Augustus said during the 2023 on the Hitting the Hardwood Podcast with Mitchell Hansen. “I’m thankful for my time that I spent there. I’m obviously honored to have represented the Lynx for so many years and brought a lot of pride and joy to the city and to the state.”

Augustus is already one of the best players in Lynx history, as well as in WNBA history. She dominated the court in many aspects, concluding her legendary career with one of the best resumes we’ve ever seen in the league.

Many already few Augustus as Hall of Famer for what she did on the court and what she provided off of it as well. She will officially become inducted into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame in April, and now she could join another exclusive club if — or when — she is inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2024.

Listen to the Full Podcast

Hear the entire Hitting the Hardwood podcast with Seimone Augustus from 2023, including her full comments on her career and time with the Lynx, her time in Minnesota coming to an end, the top moments from her career, her time within the Twin Cities community and within the Lynx fan base, the Lynx this season and in the future, and much more!