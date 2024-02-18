Timberwolves Provide Highlights on NBA All-Star Saturday Night

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards didn’t make us wait on his promise to play left handed this weekend in Indianapolis.

Anthony Edwards is going to shoot left handed for the entire All Star game https://t.co/lY5Zt3J3Nf pic.twitter.com/ptJnRTB7PO — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) February 18, 2024

His appearance in the relay portion of the Skills Challenge Saturday night was more goofy than competitive — to the disappointment of event teammate Victor Wembanyama — but it provided entertainment nonetheless. Ant took all of his shots in the relay left-handed, including three misses from the corner three-point spot. Two of those hit the side of the backboard. Edwards, Wemby and Paolo Banchero finished behind the Indiana Pacers trio of Tyrese Haliburton, Bennedict Mathurin and Myles Turner as well as the trio of Trae Young, Tyrese Maxey and Scottie Barnes.

Now the burning question to follow the Skills Challenge: will Edwards change his mind about shooting lefty in the actual All-Star Game? Will his head coach Chris Finch bench him the first time he launches an off-hand pull-up jumper? Ant’s insane confidence tells me he’s going to stick with it, but we’ll have to wait and see. He can’t pass up the chance to actually hit a corner pocket three-pointer with his left.

The passing event went slightly better, as Ant reverted to his dominant hand to sling basketballs through moving targets alongside Wembanyama and Banchero. The shooting contest, with different spots on the floor worth different point values, was his strongest performance — he scored 11 of his squad’s 19 points, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the other two groups. The Pacers team of Haliburton, Mathurin and Turner won a halfcourt shot tiebreaker to claim the Skills Challenge title.

Towns Comes Out Firing

After the first round of the three-point contest Saturday night, Vegas must have been sweating the fact that Karl-Anthony Towns was the second-furthest longshot to win the event based on betting odds.

Karl’s shooting form lends perfectly to the speed, mechanics and repetition of the three-point shootout. He doesn’t have Aaron Gordon’s hand in his face to challenge the release, he gets to keep his feet planted in the same spot for five shots at a time and the designated shooting spots are right in his wheelhouse.

Karl shoots healthily above the league average percentage from the left corner, left wing, top of the key and right wing this season, per StatMuse. He went 12-for-20 Saturday night from those spots, and tossed in three of the final five shots in the right corner to finish his first round with a great score of 26.

Karl-Anthony Towns finishes with 26



There’s currently a 3-way tie for 1st place between Trae Young, Tyrese Haliburton and KAT



pic.twitter.com/D2E7u0ahIL — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 18, 2024

KAT advanced to the next round with Trae Young, Tyrese Haliburton and defending champion Damian Lillard, and his 16 points in the shorter second frame helped him into the finals with Young and Lillard. Dame put up 26 in the finals to clinch the victory over KAT and Trae’s 24 apiece.

I personally hope to never hear Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal beg the greatest shooting big man of all-time to go sit on the block and shoot jump hooks all game after another outstanding showing from KAT against the best shooters in the NBA.

Now the fun begins: Towns and Edwards will hit the floor together for Finch and his coaching staff Sunday night in the All-Star Game donning Western Conference uniforms.