Wolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns Becomes Fourth Player to Score 50 in NBA All-Star Game

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Karl-Anthony Towns on Sunday became the fourth player in league history to score at least 50 points in the NBA All-Star Game. His 50 points on 23/35 shooting tied Stephen Curry (2022) for third-most in the game’s history, trailing only Jayson Tatum (55 in 2023) and Anthony Davis (52 in 2017).

50-PIECE.



the most by a Timberwolves player in an All-Star Game.

Towns did not play in the first quarter, but scored 10 points in 9:10 of play in the second quarter, nine points in 6:31 of third quarter action, and a whopping 31 points on 14/19 shooting in the final frame, shooting nearly four times as many shots as the next highest player for the West (Curry, five). KAT’s 31-point explosion is the most in a single quarter in All-Star Game history, breaking Tatum’s previous record of 27 points in the third quarter last season.

Karl-Anthony Towns: "It was amazing to be able to be in this position after everything that happened last year with me and injuries and everything. You even learn more in life how to appreciate and cherish the moments and opportunities you're given."

More Towns: "It's always Ant ... He was breaking down the points to me on the bench. I knew it was something special because even Steph got up and was like, 'Get 50. Get 50.' "

But unfortunately for KAT, Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard’s 39 points for the Eastern Conference All-Stars were enough to earn the Kobe Bryant All-Star Game MVP Award.

You can see all 50 of his points here:

As scoring has continued to explode in the All-Star Game, it should come as no surprise that this was the third season in a row that a player has dropped 50 in the exhibition.

The discourse after the game was about what you’d expect it to be, especially from Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, who was a member of the TNT ASG AltCast:

"this is like the old minnesota days, kat got 40, they down 20."

draymond lmaoooo



draymond lmaoooo pic.twitter.com/sfeWjPelHk — Chris Montano (@gswchris) February 19, 2024

For whatever reason, Towns can’t do anything right in the eyes of too many, who eagerly await every opportunity to bag on him — even when he scores 50 in an All-Star Game. I don’t remember that happening when Tatum, Davis or Curry did that, nor have I ever seen fans using the result of the All-Star Game to discredit a big night.

But that’s where we are in 2024, and the only way for KAT to combat that narrative is to have a big stretch run, dominate in the playoffs and help lead the Wolves into serious contention.

Making his fourth appearance in the annual contest, Towns showed up and showed out while playing for Wolves Head Coach Chris Finch and the Minnesota coaching staff as a member of the Western Conference All-Stars, who fell 211-186 to the Eastern Conference All-Stars. The East’s 211 points set a new record for most points in a game.

Finch, coaching in his first All-Star Game, gifted every member of the Western Conference All-Stars some wine to commemorate the night:

Team West's gift from Coach Finch.

Finch also had his right hand man Micah Nori on the bench for the game, so you know we had to hear from him at the half, even if he was trying pretty hard not to laugh:

you know we needed a Micah Nori halftime report.

Anthony Edwards also suited up for the West, but played only 13 minutes, scoring four points on three shots. He and Towns did have some fun during the time they shared the floor together, though, doing their best Semi-Pro impression.

After vowing to take shots left-handed like he did during the Skills Competition, Ant did not do so on Sunday night.