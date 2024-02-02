Lynx Sign Guard Kayana Traylor, Forward Liz Dixon to Training Camp Contracts

The Minnesota Lynx continued their free agency activity on Friday, inking guard Kayana Traylor and forward Liz Dixon to training camp contracts.

Traylor, 24, spent nearly a month with the Lynx last summer, appearing in eight games, in which she held per 36 minutes averages of 8.2 points, 3.1 assists, 1.0 rebounds and 2.1 steals. The 23rd overall pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft enjoyed a great college career, which began at Purdue before transferring and playing her final two seasons at ACC power Virginia Tech, where she reached the Final Four as a fifth-year senior in 2023. Traylor in her final season in Blacksburg averaged 11.0 points on 43.6/33.0/79.6 shooting splits, 3.4 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.0 steals across 31.0 minutes per game across 35 contests (29 starts).

Lynx fans may also remember Traylor from the WNBA Canada Game in Toronto. Then a member of the Chicago Sky, Traylor scored 13 points off the bench, including 3/6 shooting from beyond the arc, to help Chicago stage a fourth quarter comeback to take down the Lynx 82-74.

Dixon, 23, appeared in four games for the Connecticut Sun before joining the Phoenix Mercury, for whom she played in 10 contests. Across those 14 games, Dixon averaged 12.6 points on 52.6% shooting, 7.0 rebounds, 0.9 assists and 1.4 blocks per 36 minutes.

She went undrafted after a five-year college career primarily at Louisville, where she spent her final four seasons and was a valuable member of highly successful teams. Dixon in her senior year averaged 5.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, 0.5 assists and 1.2 stocks across 38 games (18 starts) for the Cardinals. The Memphis native is no stranger to Target Center, either, as her Louisville squad made the Final Four in Minneapolis back in 2022.

A training camp contract is essentially a one-year, non-guaranteed contract for the league minimum. Since both players have one year of service, the contract will be worth $64,154, per Her Hoop Stats. That leaves the Lynx with two available roster spots, two available protected contract slots, and somewhere around $230,000 in cap space depending on the cap number in Bridget Carleton’s contract.