In The Loopus: The Never-Ending Final Stretch

Hello again. The NBA Trade Deadline is far in the rear view mirror, as are the 3,400+ words that went out as part of our In the Loopus Live Special. There is a reason for this long gap, though. Due to a cooking based injury, typing has been genuinely painful. I feel like Doc Rivers the way I’m suffering from a problem I manufactured entirely alone.

But, while we’ll get to Doc, I hope we can also understand that my return from the injury report is a rushed one. I’m playing through it for the fans that come out to watch me and because I really badly need to reach that 65-game threshold to earn All-Canis Third Team honors. I heard there’s an Outback Steakhouse gift card available! Here we go.

(Editor’s Note: Hopefully Thilo doesn’t slice open his other thumb with an Outback steak knife.)

Bears of Three: The Goldilocks Situation of Memphis’ Wing Rotation

For years and years, the Grizzlies have been searching for a supplemental wing next to the Ja Morant - Desmond Bane backcourt that 1) simultaneously doesn’t leave Jaren Jackson Jr. as the sole positive defender on the roster, and 2) isn’t Dillon Brooks.

That’s why the Grizzlies trading up to draft Ziaire Williams, giving up Jonas Valanciunas to move up seven spots for the Stanford project. While Brooks was a truly frightening defender, he had mental lapses in role and shot selection that eventually led to his exile. That left Memphis with a huge hole this offseason.

The expected group of players who would play rotation minutes at the three included Marcus Smart, a guard, Luke Kennard, a guard, David Roddy, an unheralded young player who had shown little more than sparks off the bench (and has since been traded to the Phoenix Suns), and Jake LaRavia, a second-year player who had not played any meaningful minutes in his rookie year. That is an ugly rotation any way you slice it.

The Grizz had given up on Ziaire. The other rostered Williams, Vince, was a second round pick who had played only 15 games in 2022-23. GG Jackson was the youngest player in the NBA and was a G-League stash after falling to 45th.

And yet, here we are.

All three of those players have taken massive strides with huge opportunities afforded to them. Z-Will has become a functional NBA player, spiking in scoring, but consistently rebounding and playmaking on a roster lacking in both right now. Vince Williams has likely gained the starting nod next year for his work this lost season. Williams is on a streak of scoring double digits and has an on/off net rating of plus-eight on a truly awful team. He is what the Grizzlies have been looking for as that supplemental piece. He does everything at least well enough.

That brings us the Gregory Jackson II, or GG, The man who was 18 when the season started is averaging over double-digit scoring on 45/41/66 shooting splits. Just in the 20 or so days of February, those numbers go up to 16.9 points per contest. I don’t personally believe that GG should be starting, as this bench flamethrower role makes more sense to him, but he’s been truly excellent.

This is just a reminder of how lost seasons are never truly story-less. The Grizzlies have found something here, something that would surely help them next year. Rumors point to Memphis chasing Brooklyn Nets center Nic Claxton and sliding JJJ back to the four. If that were the case, a starting lineup of Ja - Bane - Vince - JJJ - Clax with a bench of Kennard, Jackson, impressive rookie Jacob Gilyard, a top-8 pick, and any other vets (assuming Marcus Smart departs) could catapult the Grizzlies back to the near-top of a packed West.

Injuries have ruined the season for Memphis, but whereas they once had three bad options alongside their core, they now have a blend that’s just right.

Doc Rivers is Hilarious

Now that I’ve made this section fall to the proverbial ground like the scroll Spongebob once held, let’s talk about the largely unintentional comedic genius of Doc Rivers. There is, after all, a reason we are getting all these quote graphics that continue to haunt my every move like the visions from Final Destination.

The Milwaukee Bucks are a bad 3-7 since hiring the good doctor. The Bucks offense was never excellent under Adrian Griffin, largely depending on out-talenting teams, but is now in the bottom-10 league wide. The defense, which took a jump after a scheme change enacted by the players early in the year, is now no longer keeping the team afloat. When Doc was hired, the Bucks were three games behind the Celtics for the first seed out West, and were likely to create a gap between themselves and the Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks due to injury. Instead, they now sit 8.5 games behind the Boston Celtics and closer to the eighth seed Orlando Magic than the conference lead.

Bucks under Doc Rivers:



23rd in ORTG

11th in DRTG

19th in NETRTG



Ironically, this was something that literally everyone except the Bucks saw coming. Andre Jackson was having a promising year, MarJon Beauchamp was showing some things, AJ Green had defensive flashes. Since Doc took over, two of them have seen their minutes drop to below double digits.

Rivers has become a parody of himself. He refuses to play young guys to a laughable extent. His rotations are dreadful. Most notably, he has already begun throwing players under the bus. It’s telling that each of Doc’s former teams are now in great situations.

Doc’s exit from the Celtics after gaining the ring that he lords above better counterparts allowed a rebuild that led to once-excellent coach and now-excellent General Manager Brad Stevens, along with the obvious talent development of Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and others. I guarantee Doc would’ve benched both in favor of Jonas Jerebko and Kris Humphries (no disrespect).

The Los Angeles Clippers are among the top teams in the West and are able to adapt to in game and in series changes because, despite him having a far more impressive title on his belt, Ty Lue is willing to change things up. Terance Mann is no world beater, but his progression into the rotation was stopped by Doc for years!

Lastly, the Sixers, despite facing a major absence from last year’s MVP, are managing to stay afloat by empowering their young guard Tyrese Maxey on his way to an All-Star appearance in a way that Doc never did.

Rivers was an excellent broadcaster podcaster during his time away from coaching. These quotes haunt me, but they’re symbols of something truly, truly sad. This will, in all likelihood, be the last coaching stop of Doc Rivers’ career. Unless an over-involved owner wants a big name or he can turn this ship around, it’s truly over for Doc. That’s a sad way to sail off into the sunset.

He has dragged his own reputation through the mud. Rivers set himself up as a respected statesman but an unworthy advisor. It’s sad that the great basketball fanbase like Milwaukee needs to deal with that, at the tail end of their best era in modern times.

Hardwood Hardware: Award Check-In

Here is where my current award ballot, in order, would be if I had a vote (believe it or not, I don’t!)

MVP: Nikola Jokić, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jayson Tatum (let me explain)

ROTY: Victor Wembenyama, Chet Holmgren, Brandon Miller

DPOY: Rudy Gobert, Anthony Davis, Jarrett Allen

MIP: Coby White, Alperen Sengun, Jonathan Kuminga

COTY: Chris Finch, JB Bickerstaff, Mark Daigneault

I believe I match the consensus largely, outside of a bit of the Cleveland Cavaliers (over) respect. My reason for placing Tatum on this list is that, while I acknowledge how good his surrounding cast is, we have used that to completely ignore how good Tatum truly is.

Jayson Tatum is averaging 29, nine, and five on a team that is 43-12 at the All-Star break. This is a stacked roster, but I feel that a team doesn’t need to be bad for us to appreciate a player’s numbers. There was once an era where the MVP went to the best player on the best team by record. That was awful. Now, we have the inverse where the MVP goes to the most impressive “do more with less” performance in the NBA. It’s why Luka Dončić, who is completely deserving of praise as an MVP-level-player, gets added to MVP ladders despite hovering at the top end of play-in territory.

Sure, if Tatum is out, the Celtics still have an all-star wing in Jaylen Brown, but the Celtics are 16-20 without Tatum. They are 320-168 with him. That is staggering, and we have simply forgotten about it.

On the Cavs award front, the way the team survived with major injuries, along with the crazy streak they’ve been on affords them some recognition. The victim complex of Cleveland fans means that they will still scream this is not enough, but as impressive as they’ve been, there are still better options at each of their more compelling award spots.

Story Pups

Quick note: I really did want to write more, but the injury on my hand has re-opened in the process of writing this, so I’ll cut it short this week.

Clippers Demand to be Covered - I promise I’ll get to the only championship team in LA at some point. Last time, I spoke about them, I called the Harden trade the “equivalent of snorting crushed pop rocks off a high school lunch table.” Clearly, I was wrong. Kawhi Leonard is at a near MVP level, Paul George is consistently good, James Harden has been everything the Clippers could’ve hoped for.

Harden said it would be scary when they figured it out. They have done so, and it is. The Clippers are real title threats, as long as the typical Clippers/Harden/Paul George playoff choke isn’t in the future.

Knicks Injury Issues Threaten Playoff Chances - The Knicks had the most active deadline of any team outside of maybe Dallas. They sent out a ton of salary filler, Quentin Grimes, RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, and no first round picks, and received Alec Burks, Bojan Bogdanovic, and OG Anunoby.

That’s about as playoff ready as it gets.

The wing rotation is monstrous. Jalen Brunson is a monster. The defense has been historic since OG’s arrival. But, one thing has halted the Knicks advance: injuries. Randle has a dislocated shoulder. No one knows if Mitchell Robinson can return this year. OG Anunoby has missed time. The roster, as is, is threadbare. The Knicks are depending on Brunson and DiVincenzo to run the whole roster. Ignoring a frankly baffling Precious Achiuwa breakout, the roster needs to get healthy quickly. Things are shaping up for New York, but as they tumble to the fourth seed, things are starting to look a little worrying.

The Kings Hold - The Sacramento Kings made no moves at the deadline. Assumedly, as it is with most young teams in striking distance of a top record, but also of shaking the boat, Sacramento will depend on internal growth. They’ve done so with Keegan Murray, they’ve done so with Malik Monk, and they’ve done so with DeAaron Fox, the pivot man of this whole team.

But, I can’t help of think of the movable contracts the Kings had in Kevin Huerter and Harrison Barnes and be disappointed in the lack of moves. It seems more and more like after striking out on both Raptors forwards, the Kings locked themselves into what they had.

Grant Williams and the Universality of Being Irritating - There’s not much to say here. Grant annoyed people in Boston. He annoyed people in Dallas. The timer is ticking in the new spot now too.

On one hand, if you’ve ever been the odd man out at lunch, you get it and feel bad.

On the other, the fact that there’s irritants that people avoid even in the NBA is a little comical. Grant Williams is literally the Greg Heffley of basketball, and that’s one hilarious comparison.

Hero of the Week: GG Jackson

Sorry to double dip, but this man is a national treasure...