Minnesota Timberwolves Bench Report Card: Quarter 3 Midterm Update

On Monday, we evaluated the starters. Today, it’s time to take a look at the Minnesota Timberwolves’ bench and the team trends as a whole.

Let’s kick off the bench grades by taking a look at the update for a season-long stat, the estimated plus/minus numbers on both the offensive and defensive side of the ball. The left column below shows the stats for the first half of the season. The right column shows the cumulative stat for the whole year with indications on which way players have trended since the last update.

The top three risers:

Anthony Edwards (+0.7) Karl-Anthony Towns (+0.4) Rudy Gobert (+0.4)

The bottom three fallers:

Jordan McLaughlin (-1.0) Naz Reid (-0.6) Jaden McDaniels (-0.1)

The big story over the last fourteen games is the offensive improvement, and it’s no surprise here to see Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns leading the way with major improvements in this metric.

Monte Morris’s numbers have far more to do with his time with the Detroit Pistons, but they offer an early benchmark to gauge his impact going forward.

After the trade for Morris, the playoff rotation has come into clearer picture (along with the roles). I’ve shifted the order of the bench players below to reflect where I think the pecking order stands as we head to the final stretch of the season.

Let’s get to the player grades.

A few brief reminders about the grading system:

Small sample size alert! A check-in is, by nature, a much smaller sample size. These are not final grades but just a chance to see where a player is tracking halfway through a quarter. These grades are roles-based, so the stats I’m looking at for each player are different. Roles on the team can change as the roster and playing time changes—I will alter or add statistical categories throughout the season as needed. The below stats are from the fourteen games between 1-20-24 and 2-15-24, the victory in Portland before the All-Star Break.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker: 95% (A)

Energy is a skill, and it is one that Nickeil Alexander-Walker is elite at. He comes in off the bench and offers a defensive skill set combining what Mike Conley, Anthony Edwards, and Jaden McDaniels all do well. He navigates screens like Conley, can play 1-on-1 defense like a locked-in Edwards, and he can contest shots almost as effectively as McDaniels.

The cherry on top of Alexander-Walker’s game is always going to be offensive production. And with his consistent three point shooting - not to mention the knack for always seeming to hit a shot when the Wolves need one - he’s become the team’s most important player off the bench through the All-Star break.

NAW is a dark horse candidate to have a strong close of the season and steal the roles-based MVP from the current frontrunner, Rudy Gobert. A certain veteran PG who just signed an extension with team may also have something to say about that before the season is over.

Naz Reid: 83% (B)

The most important stat for the big man out of LSU is always going to be his points scored. This stretch through the first fourteen games of the third quarter was probably the least memorable for Naz Reid this season - he has his lowest mark of points per 36, and there just hasn’t been one of those microwave scoring efforts where he goes for 20+ and completely alters the feel of a game.

On the estimated plus/minus front, he had the biggest offensive drop off of the season that I’ve tracked. The good news? If the goal is to try and make this offense a top ten offense in the league the rest of the way, a Reid hot stretch off the bench would pair really well with a more mature Anthony Edwards and a floor spacing mismatch of Karl-Anthony Towns.

So why the “B” grade if the offense hasn’t been up to his standard? The rest of the game is doing exactly what it needs to. The defensive FG% stat I track and the defensive estimated plus/minus has him in the 77th percentile rank, and he’s doing all of this by moving his feet and not fouling.

Post All-Star break, the Timberwolves have a seven-game-homestand where the energy from the crowd tends to give Naz Reid that extra boost - I would guess that when I’m back at the end of the homestand, we’ll have a Reid game to talk about.

Kyle Anderson: 77% (C)

There has been a little bit of talk about the split in Kyle Anderson’s numbers from before the trade deadline and after. So this is going to be making small sample sizes even smaller, but it does point out an interesting trend:

Ten games before the trade deadline: 49 TS%, 8.0 AST/TO, 54.1 DFG% (C-)

Four games after the trade deadline: 58.9 TS%, 4.60 AST/TO, 48.7 DFG% (A-)

Post-trade deadline Anderson is the player that won my roles-based MVP last season. His playmaking is elite, his defense is top tier, and his shooting doesn’t make you close your eyes and cling to your loved ones for dear life.

Four good games doesn’t make a season, but for a team that is looking to peak as they head into the postseason, it’s a positive sign that you have another role player on the bench beginning to play as the best version of themselves.

Monte Morris: INC

Welcome to the Minnesota Timberwolves, Monte! The stat profile I’ve chosen for him is Conley-lite. This team was desperate to find a way to get 48 minutes of Conley, and they hope that this trade has done that for them.

Morris’ path to living up to that role will still have a ways to go. He’s still in the process of returning from a quadricep strain that took place back in mid November, he needs to acclimate to new teammates and a new scheme, he needs to adjust to the culture shock of going from 28th-ranked defense to the top-ranked defense, and only has twenty-seven games to prove he belongs in the playoff rotation.

Expectations early should remain tempered, but when I’m back at the end of the 3rd quarter, we’ll have a little bit more of an idea of how ready he is to step into this role.

Jordan McLaughlin: 84% (B)

With the trade for Morris, it seems that McLaughlin has officially slid into the 10th man role, someone who won’t have regular run in the rotation but will get the backup point guard role when Conley rests.

This role isn’t set in stone as Morris has a lot of things to overcome as mentioned above, but for the time being, he’s back to being one of the best third string point guards in the league — always prepared, ready to play, and ready to give the game everything he has.

Minnesota Timberwolves: 85% (B)

Another complicated quarter to do a team assessment. Rewind in our brains to the Chicago Bulls game and blown lead, and the Wolves were .500 through 10 games this quarter, with their other losses being to the Oklahoma City Thunder, Charlotte Hornets, San Antonio Spurs and Orlando Magic. They then rattled off four straight to reach their current 9-5 mark.

The offensive rating is the highest it’s been at any check I’ve done this season, while the defensive rating remains as strong as ever. The Timberwolves team heading into the All-Star break looked a lot more like the dominant team fans saw in December. The offensive improvement is the story of this quarter so far, but there is still a lot of meat left on that bone.