Let’s Reflect: Top 5 Wolves Trades of the Last 10 Years

How did the Minnesota Timberwolves get from the worst team in all of professional sports to sitting atop the Western Conference at the 2024 All-Star break? A couple great drafts and a handful of ridiculously good trades. But I wanted to open up the aperture to 10 years and investigate a little bit further.

My completely objective, non-biased list is as follows...

5) Acquiring Memphis Grizzly Patrick Beverley

Wolves Receive: Patrick Beverley

Wolves Send: Juancho Hernangomez, Jarrett Culver

Patrick Beverley got to Memphis by way of the Eric Bledsoe trade, and didn’t last long on the Grizzlies.

Grit and Grind. Let’s GO — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) August 16, 2021

But ask any player during the infamous 2021-22 season that snapped a four-year playoff drought for the Wolves; Patrick Beverley was essential to changing the culture in the organization and propelling a young team forward that had previously had a hard time finding its way.

Beverley was a versatile defender and quickly became a fan favorite. His cost before the season in an under-the-radar trade? Current G-Leaguer Jarrett Culver that had found his way out of the rotation with the Wolves, and fellow DNP-collector and once-contributor Juancho Hernangomez. Hernangomez however, got Anthony Edwards in his Hollywood debut, Hustle. It could be fair to say that the Wolves got the best of both worlds.

Beverley went on to sign a one-year extension for $12 million, and was a crucial salary filler in the Rudy Gobert trade. But even though he was only on the Wolves for one year, he’ll never lack an ovation when he makes his return to Target Center.

4) K-Mart Shopping

Wolves Receive: Kevin Martin, cash considerations

Wolves send (three-team trade): Luke Ridnour, 2014 Second-Round Pick (Johnny O’Bryant)

The beginning of the Rick Adelman era with the Wolves presented all kinds of questions at shooting guard. Who would they pair next to their Spanish, flashy-passing rookie that showed loads of promise?

Luke Ridnour shouldered that spot in 2011-12. The Brandon Roy experiment was attempted in the 2012-13 season before his knee issues flared up once again. But Flip went on to work his magic in a three-team trade that brought in one of the more underrated players of the last 20 years for almost zero cost (Martin’s average contract value was roughly 6.9 million).

In Martin’s first season (2013-14), the Wolves missed the playoffs by just a few games, but won 40 games; their highest total since 2004-05. Martin was second on the team in points per game behind Kevin Love with 19.1, and shot 43% from the field, 38% from deep.

If the Wolves made the playoffs, Flip probably should have gotten charged for robbery.

3) A Bittersweet Blockbuster

Wolves Receive: Jimmy Butler, 2018 First-Round Pick (Justin Patton)

Bulls Receive: 2018 First-Round Pick (Lauri Markkanen), Zach LaVine, Kris Dunn

I know, my feelings towards this are probably pretty similar to yours.

For this exercise, I won’t take into account that Butler failed to budge in meshing with a talented team that clearly had potential. Nor will I mention that in the process, Butler tanked his trade value on his way out the door and set the franchise back in course roughly two years.

At one point in a scrimmage, sources said, Butler turned to GM Scott Layden and screamed, "You (bleeping) need me. You can't win without me." Butler left teammates and coaches largely speechless. He dominated the gym in every way. Jimmy's back. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 10, 2018

Instead, I’d prefer to focus about the immediate tangibility that came from a trade this this; the snapping of a 14-year playoff drought that game down to the final game of the season against the Denver Nuggets that went to overtime.

The young Timberwolves with a core of Zach LaVine, Andrew Wiggins, and Karl-Anthony Towns were fun. They at times were electric on offense, and nearly non-existent on defense. They’d find a way to jump out to leads, but had some of the worst second half point differentials in the league in the two years the core was intact (independent of a major LaVine knee injury).

For the cost of what ended up being a high-level scorer in LaVine, a late-bloomer in Markkanen, and a point guard that was in and out of the league in Kris Dunn, The Wolves got a guy that ended up bringing Towns and Wiggins up another level for one season on the floor, no matter what happened off of it and no matter where feelings may lay on him.

And Game 82 brought us all a pretty electric moment.

In 2018, the @Timberwolves snapped a 14-year playoff drought with this OT win!



Nuggets vs. Timberwolves - 12pm ET on NBA TV! pic.twitter.com/tTbjUBisWc — NBA TV (@NBATV) May 9, 2020

2) Rosas Deletes the Roster

Wolves Receive: Malik Beasley, Juancho Hernangomez, Jarred Vanderbilt, Evan Turner, 2020 First-Round Pick (BKN via ATL)

Wolves Send: Robert Covington, Shabazz Napier, Noah Vonleh, Keita Bates-Diop, Jordan Bell

When you consider that the 2020 first-round pick turned into Aleksej Pokuševski, who was then flipped for Ricky Rubio and what ended up being Jaden McDaniels, this trade ends up even better.

It’s pretty self explanatory. Rosas maximized the trade value of Robert Covington, attached a mish-mash of role players that were signed in the offseason, and received the foundation of the squad that found its way into the playoffs for the first time alongside the team’s current core of Towns and Anthony Edwards.

Pair this head-spinning move alongside the trade that brought D’Angelo Russell to Minnesota, and it was an official page turn for the organization from the aforementioned Butler and Tom Thibodeau, who had left the roster almost completely desolate around Towns.

It ended up being a multitude of wins on the margins that led the franchise to where it sits now; from the very bottom to atop the conference.

1.) “Minnesota Mike” Arrives

Wolves Receive: Mike Conley, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, 2024 Second-Round Pick, 2025 Second-Round Pick, 2026-Second Round Pick

Wolves Send: D’Angelo Russell

Is there even another option that could be first on this list? There’s a chance this trade could be the best in franchise history, period.

Conley came in during a turbulent season last year and immediately fit in perfectly with the roster as a pass-first pure point guard that was situationally smart and a good vet for players like Edwards to be around.

Ant said he's spending his night playing Call of Duty with Mike Conley. According to him, Conley is nice with the sniper. — Leo S (@Y0Leo) March 5, 2023

The D’Angelo Russell tenure had run its course with his stubbornness to fit with Rudy Gobert, and the result of the changing of the guard has has led to the byproduct the league’s best defense this season and a record 20 games above .500.

I’m not going to use this as an opportunity to bas D-Lo. I’ll use it as an opportunity to re-iterate the opinions that Conley’s game is exactly what this roster needed. His counterpart in the trade fits the bill on that as well.

Alexander-Walker locked up his cousin to send the Wolves to the playoffs last season and his emergence in the postseason has trickled into the following year. He’s been a go-to perimeter defender in Chris Finch’s rotation and has been incredibly crucial as a floor-spacing guard that can initiate offense. His last game before the all-star break against the Portland Trail Blazers featured perhaps the best stretch of basketball that anyone on the Wolves has played all season. Yeah, that includes Ant.

Such a special 4Q from Nickeil Alexander-Walker drilling 4 threes in a 3.5 minute span to put the game out of reach for another Wolves win.

pic.twitter.com/vhTKRn126i — ℴ (@Huncho_Jman) February 14, 2024

We’ll see what comes of Leonard Miller and the other second-round picks that accompanied the deal. But Miller, a newly-extended Conley, Alexander-Walker will have less of a cap hit than D’Angelo Russell’s $18,692,000 player option next season.

Let that sink in.