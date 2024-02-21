Report: Wolves to Sign Forward Justin Jackson to 10-Day Contract

The Minnesota Timberwolves have signed six-year swingman Justin Jackson to a 10-day contract according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

This news comes likely ahead of the two-week period in which NBA teams are allowed to roster only 13 players (Two-way players not included). The Wolves have been sitting at 13 since the Monte Morris trade on February 7th, exactly two weeks ago. There were rumors that Marcus Morris Sr. was interested in signing with Minnesota if he was able to get bought out by the San Antonio Spurs, but nothing has materialized on that front yet, as the Morris Sr. and the Spurs are yet to agree to a buyout. In order for buyout players to be eligible for the postseason, they must be waived by a team on or before March 1. That means there is a running clock for the Wolves if they want to acquire a player on a rest-of-the-season deal to round out the roster.

In the meantime, a roster spot had to be filled. The 6-foot-8-inch veteran has not yet appeared in an official NBA game this season yet. Jackson’s NBA journey began with the Sacramento Kings, getting drafted 15th overall in the 2017 NBA draft. He started nearly half the season for a bottom feeding team, but has since spent the past seven years suiting up for six different NBA franchises. Though he had a standout collegiate career with University of North Carolina, culminating in a 2017 NCAA title and a number of individual honors, he has struggled to find a foothold with an NBA team due to inconsistent performances. For his career, he averages 6.0 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 1.0 assists on .423/.319/.796 splits in 17.6 mins per game. Jackson was technically part of the 2021 Milwaukee Bucks championship team, though.

Most recently, Jackson has been playing for the Dallas Mavericks G League affiliate team, the Texas Legends. He’s fared much better in the in the G-League, starting all 19 regular season games he’s appeared in so far this year, garnering averages of 19.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.4 stocks, on impressive .465/.412/.881 splits. The number that pops the most is his three-point shooting, knocking down 3.2 out of 7.8 triples per game. That number hikes up to 4.0 out of 9.1 per game when looking at his 16 Showcase Cup games, ranking number one in total makes (64), offensive rating (128.6), and offensive win shares (1.3). It’s clear that Connelly is taking a flyer on the soon to be 30-year-old for his offensive and shooting talents. A clear need for Minnesota.